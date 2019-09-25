WELLSBORO - Wellsboro and North Penn-Liberty Volleyball came in having lost just one combined set, and none to Pennsylvania teams, let alone a match.
In Wellsboro’s gym Tuesday night, something had to give. North Penn-Liberty used a dominant team performance en route to a 3-0 (25-20, 25-8, 25-21) win over previously undefeated Wellsboro to take a one game lead in the NTL and make a statement statewide.
The Mounties were ready from the beginning. “I told my players this is any other game. They needed to come in with the confidence they always come in with” head coach Jennifer Nawri said after the game. Despite the big crowd with great showings from both fan bases and two raucous student sections, NPL took control from the start and never gave it back. A quick start in the first game gave them an 18-9 lead and despite a Wellsboro run to bring it within 23-18, NPL closed out the first game, the first Wellsboro had dropped all year, 25-20.
“Defense” was the answer given when standout senior setter Joanne McNamara was asked what the key was to the dominant performance tonight. None more important to that defensive effort than first year starting libero Ali Koval, who finished with 30 digs and was fantastic in the serve receive portion of the game all night.
One of the key losses from last year’s NTL and District Title Mountie team figured to be Savannah Doney, but the junior Koval has not missed a beat stepping into some really big shoes. “She played a little bit last year, but plays club at a high level….
She’s her own coach sometimes because she is so hard on herself but she’s the type of player you love to coach”, noted Narwi.
“I just really read their hitters and stayed outside of our block and was where I needed to be” said Koval after the match. Simplifying it that much was quite humble on her point as the girl in her red libero jersey was all over the court, helping Liberty hold All-State outside hitter Caitlyn Callahan to just five kills and shutting down a potent Wellsboro service attack. Coach Narwi knew Callahan would take some good swings, but the key was not letting the good swings get the Mounties’ spirits down, and they never did.
The Mounties offense was led by McNamara who continued putting up great stat lines with 12 points and 18 assists. NPL is headlined by all-state outside hitter Charisma Grega, but that does not mean McNamara only focuses on her. “Charisma is a great hitter but we have great hitters all around, our hitters know where to place the ball so it’s easy to spread it around” remarked McNamara, the all-time assists leader at NPL.
The second game started out close as it was 6-6 early but the Mounties turned it on to the tune of a 19-2 run to close the set and in what seemed like a blink of an eye it was 2-0 and Wellsboro’s backs were against the wall.
It seemed like Wellsboro would go away quietly in the third as NPL jumped out to a 7-1 lead, but they crawled back to take a lead 21-20 late in the game. That’s when that spectacular defense kicked in for NPL as they won the next five points out of a timeout and won the match 3-0, handing Wellsboro its first loss and taking control of the NTL race.
Grega had 21 digs and seven kills and Madison Minyo had 18 digs and 17 kills, while Grace Tice had seven blocks and six kills for NPL.
Callahan had four kills and three points, with an ace, for Wellsboro, Megan Starkweather had six assists, six points and an ace, with five blocks. Breigh Kemp had eight points, two aces and three assists, while Ryann Adams had 24 digs.
Bailey Monks had three kills and three blocks and Kathryn Burnett had three kills.
Wellsboro won the JV match 25-15, 25-13.
Wellsboro is at Troy on Thursday and North Penn-Liberty is at Towanda.
