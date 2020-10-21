When Darby Stetter’s spike hit the floor, perfectly placed between the Wellsboro defense, North Penn-Liberty collectively took a huge sigh of relief. Wellsboro had given the Mounties everything they had in an attempt to snap NPL’s 53 league match win streak and played their best match. But, as they have so many times during that streak, North Penn-Liberty won the big points as they won on the road, 3-1 (26-24, 19-25, 25-18, 26-24).
“It’s their determination, those experienced players that brings the other girls up,” NPL coach Jen Nawri remarked on her team’s uncanny ability to win the big points.
“I think we play better under pressure. When it gets close we need to step up,” said Julia Nawri.
The younger Nawri, in a new role this year setting for all six rotations, played one of her finest scholastic matches Tuesday Night. The diminutive senior was all over the court, tracking down passes and delivering great sets all night to Charisma Grega and Darby Stetter. She had 25 assists, many of them to Grega, who carried a huge load on her shoulders Tuesday night.
“It’s definitely tiring,” the all-state outside hitter said, “But I’ve been doing it for four years and I just know I need to keep my adrenaline up to have energy to hit all game.”
The match came down to two crucial segments, at the end of the first and fourth sets. Wellsboro had a set point at 24-23 in the first set, but a Bailey Monks attack went just ever so slightly long, and Grega ended the first set two points later with her trademark sharp angle attack.
In the fourth set, Wellsboro led 18-11, but after a Mountie timeout they played their best volleyball, winning 15 of the next 21 points to take a 26-24 set, capping off the match.
