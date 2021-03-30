MANSFIELD -- Hughesville scored five runs in the sixth to pick up an 11-0 win over NP-Mansfield in six innings on Monday.
Noah Spencer led off the game with an infield single, and that was NP-Mansfield’s lone hit in the game.
Hughesville sophomore Carter Cowburn threw five innings of one-hit ball in his varsity debut, striking out 12. He allowed just three balls to be put into play in the five innings. Dylon Pequignot struck out two in a hitless sixth inning as Hughesville struck out 14 and allowed one hit in the game.
Kyle Davis started and gave up two earned runs threw three innings. Derek Litzelman gave up three earned runs in two innings and in the sixth freshman Karson Dominick got on the mound and got some early season experience.
Clayton Poust had a pair of hits, with a home run, a double and two RBI for Hughesville. Coen Riegner had two hits, with an RBI and Dylan Farnsworth had a pair of hits, with a double, two RBI and two runs scored.
Gage Thomas had a double and Devin Swank had a hit and scored a run.
