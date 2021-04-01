MANSFIELD — NP-Mansfield trailed 6-0 after the top of the first inning, but rallied for an 8-7 win over the Panthers.
Derek Litzelman pinch hit in the seventh and drove in Logyn Choplosky with a double to tie the game.
Rhyan Wilson drove in Litzelman two batters later with the walk-off hit for the win.
Noah Spencer struck out 10 in six innings of one-run relief.
Jake Evans started for NP-Mansfield on the mound.
Evans had two hits and an RBI in the game.
Spencer, Coleman Jeliff, Derek Litzelman had hit for NP-Liberty in the game.
Garrett Cooper scored two runs for the Panthers with a hit.
Lucas Crown, Nick Beers, Dillon Donnelly and Andrew Beers all scored runs for the Panthers.
Donnelly had a double and Collin Allis had a double.
Canton 8, CV 6
Weston Bellows had three hits, with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Carter Route had two hits, with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Cooper Kitchen, Joel Schoonover, Hudson Ward and Tyler Jannone had hits
Schoonover, Hayden Ward and Route had RBI and runs scored in the game and Cam Bellows scored two runs, while Hudson Ward scored a run.
Jordan Vargeson and Caleb Morgan had hits for CV and Morgan and Larson Swimley scored runs in the game.
Brendan Matthews, Connor Baillie and Kitchen pitched for Canton. Kitchen struck out eight in five innings of one-hit relief.
Athens 13, Troy 2
Karter Rude had a hit and scored three runs and Jaren Glisson scored two runs.
Cameron Sullivan scored a run and Mason Lister had a double with a run scored.
Lucas Kraft had a hit and scored a run and Kyler Setzer had a hit and scored three runs.
Ben Vough and Josiah Stingham scored runs.
Troy got hits from Justice Chimics, Evan Short and Caleb Binford and Jake Deitrick had a double and scored a run. Binford scored the other run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.