SAYRE— The Redskins put up a valiant effort, but ultimately fell to the pesky North-Penn Mansfield Tigers 69-64 Saturday afternoon.
Sayre did not have a lead for the entire second half, but that did not deter from the edge of your seat fast paced action that took place. Both Sayre and Mansfield gave it their all until the final whistle. Sayre head coach Devin Shaw gave credit where it was due to the opposing team.
“Mansfield is a great basketball team. They are well coached and they play well together so that makes a big difference” Shaw said. “You can’t look at teams records. They are a very good basketball team no matter what their record is.”
Sayre jumped out to an early 9-6 lead, but after trading baskets back-and-forth the score stood still at a 14-14 dead lock after the first frame of action. The game opened up in the second quarter.
Mansfield freshman Karson Dominick continued to prove that he is one of the most talented up and coming players in the Northern Tier League. Dominick scored nine points in the first quarter and 10 points in the second quarter.
Dominick was virtually un-guardable from range utilizing his excellent off-ball movement and clean shooting release. Dominick finished the game with 23 points including four three- pointers.
Sayre Sophomore Luke Horton attacked the paint hard and wore down the Tigers in transition. Horton scored six points in the second quarter, and finished the game with 17 points. Horton wore his emotions on his sleeve and played a major role in orchestrating the Redskins offense.
Sayre junior Dom Fabbri also boasted an impressive performance. Fabbri finished the game with a team-high 18 points and pulled all the string for the Redskins. The offense went through Fabbri and he did his best to keep the Redskins in the game.
Sayre looked strong in the second fighting tooth and nail pulling ahead 25-18. With 4:28 left in the second quarter, trailing 30-23, Mansfield head coach Kipper Burleigh called a timeout turning the tables. The Tigers turned to an aggressive one-three-one zone, working to perfections against the young Redskins squad.
The Tigers came back leading 36-34 heading into halftime.
Mansfield sophomore Brody Burleigh carried the weight in the third quarter. Burleigh put the pedal to the metal forcing turnovers and punishing in transition. Burleigh scored seven points in the third quarter and finished the game with 21.
Sayre held on keeping the score 45-45 near the end of the third quarter. In similar fashion, the Tigers looked rejuvenated post-timeout taking a 51-45 lead heading into the final quarter.
Sayre had multiple chances to take a lead in the fourth quarter. The Redskins trailed 62-63 and 64-65 but squandered oppurtunities and simple mistakes made it a daunting task.
Trailing 67-64 with 27 seconds left, Shaw called a timeout with the chance to tie the game.
“With 27 seconds left I drew up a play for one of our better players Dom. When we run the play I said if it is not there, let’s just get to the rim and get to the line since we are in the bonus,” Sayre coach Devin Shaw said. “We got too frantic and I feel as though our youth in having three sophomores on the court got to us.”
The Redskins missed an off-balance shot, and that sealed the deal. Next up for Sayre is a home contest against Canton on Tuesday Feb. 2 at 6:00 p.m.
