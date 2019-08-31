ATHENS – In week two of the NTL season, North Penn-Mansfield and Athens both looked to chalk up their first victory of the season, but it was the Panthers who walked away with a 37-13 victory with a balanced offense led by quarterback Colton Litzelman.
The Wildcats first touch of the ball foreshadowed the game. After stopping North Penn on their initial possession, Damien Hudson dropped back to receive the punt, but bobbled it and Dawson Lesier recovered at Athens’ 29-yard line.
A pass inference call in the end zone then put the ball on the fifteen. Bryan Bogaczyk gained seven yards on a carry and then Litzelman hit Noah Spencer on a swing pass for another seven. The Panthers scored on another little swing pass from Litzelman to Bogaczyk, who scored from a yard out and Kevin Alexander added the extra point.
After the kickoff, the Wildcats took over on the thirty with the Mason Lister-Keegan Rude combination. They connected three times for gain of 5, 19, 10 yards before the fumble bug hit Hudson again on his first carry from scrimmage with Jacob Johnson recovering for North-Penn-Mansfield. However, the Panthers failed to capitalize.
After the teams traded punts, North Penn started on their own 48 after Spencer returned the punt 15 yards. After two shorts passes to Spencer, Bogaczyk raced through an opening, untouched by the defense, for a 40-yard score for a 13-0 lead.
Midway through the second quarter, the Panthers took advantage of short punt and a 13-yard return from Spencer to take over on the Wildcats’ 37 yard line. Facing a fourth-and two, Litzelman hit Mitchell Tice for a 20-yard gain to the ten.
Two plays later, it appeared Jackson scored, but flags flew and a penalty marched the Panthers back to the twenty. Undaunted, Litzelman went to Tice for a 13-yard gain. Falling to advance the ball, Alexander connected on a 22-yard field goal for 16-0 halftime lead.
The Panthers looked like a polished offense on their first series of the second half. Litzelman hit Logan Tokarz for 10-yard on a crossing pattern and then Spencer on a screen pass for 12 yards. Litzelman fired a pass to Kaelen Matcaz for nine yards followed by a completion to Koleton Rupp for four yards. After runs of six and eight yards by Spencer, Litzelman connected with Rupp on a swing pass for three yards and Rupp extended into the end zone for the score. Alexander hit the PAT for a 23-0 lead.
Again, the Panthers halted Athens with a three-and-out, and the North-Penn-Mansfield offense took over. The big plays came when Litzelman hit Matczak for passes of 29 and 14 yards, but they scored when Litzelman hit Spencer at the ten. Then hit tip-toed the sideline for a 21-yard score. 30-0.
Athens avoided the shutout when the proclaimed future of the Wildcats – Shayne Reid – set the home team up with a 38-yard run to the Panthers’ thirty-three. Mason Lister then hit Hudson for a thirteen yard gain and Hudson added 12 yards on the ground. Lister capped the drive with a keeper. Dominic Garverick added the extra point.
North Penn-Mansfield then moved the ball down the field eight carries by Rupp and Cameron Fabian with Rupp finishing the drive a 31-yard scoring run.
The Wildcats weren’t finished scoring thanks to Reid again. Reid returned the kickoff to the Panthers’ 29-yard line. Athens stood ten yards from the goal line with six seconds left and Jaren Peterson didn’t let the home crowd down, scoring on the last play of the game for a 37-13 final tally.
