CANTON — North Penn-Mansfield girls held Canton scoreless in the third quarter and to eight second-half points in a 42-22 victory.
JoAnne McNamara led NPM with 12 points and Jaime Palmer had nine points, while Sarah Spohn finished with eight points.
Lizzie Welch had seven points, Hannah Bowens had five and Emma Palmer finished with a point.
McNamara had had three assists and two boards and Jaime Palmer had two steals and two boards.
Welch had six boards and Bowens had six rebounds, while Emma Palmer had three boards and two assists. Shaelyn Berguson had four boards and three assists and Spohn had three rebounds.
Canton got six points from Raeann Roupp and Molly Ward had five points, while Reagan Kelley had four points. Aislyn Williams had three points and Courtney Weiskopff and Elle Binford had two points each.
Ward had another strong game on the boards with 14 rebounds and Kelley had two blocks and two steals, with three boards. Binford had two rebounds and two assists and Weiskopff had two boards, while Alexis Baldwin had four rebounds.
Athens 54, Troy 23
TROY — The Wildcats scored 31 first-half points in the win.
Haley Barry had 20 points for the Wildcats and Kayleigh Miller had 15.
Megan Collins and Caydence Macik had six points each and Kassidy Peterson, Joslyn Murray and Rachel Stephens had two points a piece, while Avery Priester had a point.
Miller had five boards and three steals and Macik had eight rebounds and two assists.
Priester had a huge game with 10 assists and seven steals and Barry had two steals. Stephens had seven boards and two steals and Peterson had four boards, while Hannah Forbes had three rebounds.
Hannah Zimmerman led Troy with eight points and two rebounds, Rachel Kingsley had seven points, four boards, an assist and a steal and Sydney Taylor had five points, two rebounds and two assists.
Cessily Harding had two points, three rebounds and a steal and Madison Vargas had a point.
Macy Vroman had four boards, MaKenna Matthews had three rebounds, Olivia Call had two boards and Bailey Johnson had a rebound.
Troy hosts Towanda on Friday.
Towanda 62,
Wyalusing 21
Erin Barrett reached a milestone with her 500th career rebound for the Black Knights in the victory.
Paige Manchester led three Towanda players in double figures with 15 points.
Hannah Chandler and Porschia Bennett each had 14 points for the Black Knights.
Amanda Horton had five points for Towanda, Gracie Schoonover and Barrett had four points and Saige Greenland finished with two points.
Manchester had three boards, two steals and two blocks and Horton had two steals, two boards and an assist.
Bennett had six boards, an assist, three steals and a block and Barrett had six boards and two blocks.
Wyalusing was led by Madison Putnam with seven points and Callie Bennett had four points, while Catherine Brown had three points.
Daphne Fassett had two points, Olivia Leichliter and Chelsea Bassett had one point each.
Wyalusing won the JV game 42-29 with Layla Botts getting 19 for the Rams and Schoonover scoring 10 for Towanda.
Towanda is at Troy on Friday.
CV 51, NP-Liberty 30
Kailey Wells led CV with 16 points in the win.
Abby Ackley had nine points for CV, Megan Wattles had 89 and Paisley Nudd had seven points.
Kaitlyn Streeter had six points and Reese Volterman had three, while Makayla Vargeson finished with two points.
Eva Rice led NP-Liberty with nine points and Sidney Landis and Jordyn Nelson had five points.
Kiersten Mitstifer had four points and Ryann Upham and Alexis Greene and Darby Stetter had two points, while Bridgette Russell had a point.
CV won the JV game 19-16.
NEB 43, Sayre 30
The Panthers got 11 points from Maisie Neuber and 10 points from Lauryn Jones in the victory.
Lindsay Moore and Kayleigh Thoman had eight points, while Vicky Rought finished with six points.
Neuber had four steals and six boards and Thoman had four steals.
Moore had five assists and four boards, with two steals, and Rought had nine rebounds and two steals.
Loren Zook had three steals.
Gabbi Randall had 12 points for Sayre and Emily Sutryk finished with 10 points.
Hayli VanDyke and Jazz DeKay had three points and Madi LaManna had two points.
Randall had seven rebounds and three assists and Sutryk had four boards and five assists.
VanDyke had four boards, DeKay had five and Gabby Shaw and LaManna had three boards.
Wellsboro 67, Williamson 10
The Hornets got 19 points from Cathryn Brought in the win and Kiyah Boyce had 16 points, while Bailey Monks had 13 points.
Sarah Mosher had nine for the Hornets and Jordyn Abernathy had five points, while Emma Brandenburg had four points and Rylee Boyce had a point.
Mosher had eight assists, three boards and two steals and Monks had five boards and two blocks, with four steals.
Emma Coolidge, Brought and Abernathy all had three steals and Abernathy had four boards, while Coolidge had three.
Lateisha Peterson had eight for Williamson and Liberty Jones had two points.
BOYS
Sullivan County 59, Montgomery 36
Gerhett Parrish had his first career double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, with three blocks and Sam Carpenter had 19 points, with seven boards.
Justin Metzger had nine points and Jalen Thomas had seven, while Riley King finished with three points.
Omar Rubio, Alex Schweitzer and Bryon Fitzgerald all had two points for the Griffins.
Thomas had seven steals.
Sullivan is 11-3 on the year and hosts CMVT on Friday.
Sullivan won the JV game 41-18 with Fitzgerald scoring 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.