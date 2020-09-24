WAVERLY, N.Y. — NP-Mansfield picked up an NTL win at Shepard Hills to stay unbeaten on the season Wednesday.
NP-Mansfield shot 367, edging Wellsboro who shot 374 and Sayre who shot 382. CV shot 415, Athens was at 417, Towanda shot 418 and Wyalusing was at 439.
As he has done every match this season Brock Hamblin of Wellsboro earned medalist honors with an 84.
NP-Mansfield got an 85 from Ethan Weiskopff and Andrew Green shot 8 7. Reece White shot 97, Alex Stein and Curtis Craig shot 98. Dylan Andrews had a 131.
Bryanna Johnson shot a 69, Danielle Richard shot 62 and Katie Mossman shot 67 in exhibition rounds.
Wellsboro got a 93 from Andrew Merriman to go with Hamblin’s score and Blake Hamblin shot a 95. Reece Servatius shot 102 and Joseph Doty shot 105, while Hayden Zuchowski shot 115.
Hannalee Cleveland shot 56 in an exhbition round.
Dylan Seck shot 89 for Sayre and Kannon VanDuzer shot 90, while Zach Moore shot 99 and Colton Watkins was at 104, while Torry Stark shot 105. Travis Wilbert shot a 67 in an exhibition round.
CV got an 88 from Joel Heck and Skylar Smith shot 102. Jordan Vargeson shot 112 and Julian Francis shot 113. Nick West was at 139 and Gavin Stage was at 148.
Athens got a 96 from Cameron Sullivan and Carter Jones shot 103 and Harley Sullivan had a 105, while Luke Jones shot 113. Lucas Kraft shot 127 and Carson Smith shot 128.
In exhibition rounds Evan Cooper shot 54, Nick Jacob shot 57, Megan Collins shot 59, Caydence Macik shot 65 and Isabelle Dahl shot 64.
Towanda got a 98 from Ryan Elliott and Will Pitcher and Garrett Chapman shot 99. Evan Hughes shot 123 and Anthony Intorcia shot 124.
Wyalusing got a 104 from Nick Woodruff and Trehnon Hugo shot 106. Nick Salsman shot 111, while Brody Fuhrey and Grady Cobb shot 118, while Kaeden Kusmierz shot 132. In exhibition rounds Nick Vanderpool Jr. shot 52 and Lucas Milne had a 60.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Wyalusing 7, NP-Mansfield 0
The Wyalusing girls beat NP-Mansfield 7-0 on Wednesday.
Hailey Jayne had a hat trick and Olivia Spencer had a pair of goals.
Marissa Johnson scored on a penalty kick at 18:18 and Jayne scored off a Spencer assist at 4:55.
Olivia Haley scored off a Jayne assist at 33:12 and Spencer scored at 32:27.
Jayne scored off a Faith Laudermilch assist at 30:27 and she scored again at 27:36, while Spencer scored at 2:28 of the second half.
Wyalusing had 43 shots and NP-Mansfield had eight.
Pearl O’Connor had seven saves for Wyalusing and Tierney Patterson had 19 saves for NP-Mansfield.
NEB 1, Williamson 1
Abby Ackley had 31 saves in net for Williamson as the two teams tied.
Kayleigh Thoman scored the NEB goal off a Melanie Shumway assist, while Kyra Dailey scored for Williamson in the game.
Lani Thomas had nine saves in net for NEB.
NEB had 34 shots and Williamson had 10 shots on goal.
VOLLEYBALL
Galeton 3, Bradford 1
25-12, 23-25, 25-16, 25-16
Tressa Succowich had three kills, a block, three assists, six digs and two aces for Galeton and Alexis Johnson had eight kills, a block, three digs and two aces and Olivia Rohrbaugh had seven kills, an assist and three digs.
Alli Macensky had 10 kills, a block and a dig and Makenna Shuemaker had a kill, 17 assists, five digs and two aces and Lauren Sauley had six kills, 11 assists, 12 digs and seven aces.
Mikayla Schott had an assist and eight digs and Sandy Bliss had an ace.
