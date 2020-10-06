WAVERLY, N.Y. -- The NP-Mansfield golf team stayed unbeaten with a victory at Tomasso’s on Monday.
NP-Mansfield is 29-0 on the year and Wellsboro is 23-6, and the Tigers are close to clinching the NTL crown.
NP-Mansfield shot 351 and Wellsboro shot 356 and Sayre shot 365. Towanda was fourth at 372 and Athens shot 379. CV shot 388 and Wyalusing had a 394.
Joel Heck of CV earned medalist honors with an 81 and Will Pitcher of Towanda shot 82.
Andrew Green shot 83 for NP-Mansfield and Curtis Craig shot 86. Reece White shot 90, while Ethan Weiskopff shot 92 and Alex Stein shot 93.
Blake Hamblin shot 83 for Wellsboro and Brock Hamblin shot 85, while Andrew Merriman shot 90 and Joseph Doty shot 98. Elizabeth Propheta shot 103 and Hayden Zuchowski shot 104.
Dylan Seck shot 87 and Colton Watkins shot 88 for Sayre, while Kannon VanDuzer shot 92 and Zach Moore shot 98. Torry Stark shot 101 and David Hall had a 126.
Pitcher shot the 82 for Towanda and Garrett Chapman shot 85, while Anthony Intorcia shot 90 and Evan Hughes had a 115.
Carson Smith shot 87 for Athens and Evan Cooper and Carter Jones each shot 97, while Cameron Sullivan shot 98. Nick Jacob shot 102 and Lucas Kraft had a 111.
Along with Heck’s 81 CV got a 100 from Skylar Smith had a 100 and Jordan Vargeson had a 102. Julian Francis shot 105 and Gavin Stage shot 111, while Nick West shot 121.
Nick Woodruff shot a 95 and Nick Salsman shot a 96. Trehnon Hugo shot 100 and Brody Fuhrey shot 103. Grady Cobb shot 108 and Nick Vanderpool Jr. shot 116.
