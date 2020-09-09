The North Penn-Mansfield Tigers moved to 2-0 on the golf season, winning on their home course at Corey Creek.
NP-Mansfield shot 342, followed by Wellsboro at 379, Sayre at 393, CV at 400, Athens at 406, Wyalusing at 408 and Towanda at 426.
For the second straight match Brock Hamblin of Wellsboro earned medalist honors with an 81.
Andrew Green shot 82 for NPM, Reece White and Ethan Weiskopff shot 84 and Alex Stein shot 92. Curtis Craig shot 100 and Dylan Andrews had a 121. In exhibition matches Brea Johnson shot 67 and Katie Mossman shot 69, while Danielle Richard shot 72.
Blake Hamblin shot 93 for Wellsboro and Andrew Merriman shot 99. Hayden Zuchowski shot 106.
Reece Servatius shot 111 and Elizabeth Propheta shot a 116.
In exhibitions Hannahlee Cleveland shot 60 and Silas Jackson shot 63.
Sayre got an 86 from Kannon VanDuzer and Colton Watkins shot 97. Zach Moore and Torry Stark shot 105 for Sayre and Dylan Sack shot 107. Travis Wilbirt shot 68 for Sayre in an exhibition.
CV got an 84 from Joel Heck and Skyler Smith shot 94. Jordan Vargeson shot 108 and Julian Francis had a 114. Connor Burdick shot 125 and Gavin Stage shot 129.
Carson Smith shot 89 for Athens and Carter Jones shot 98. Cameron Sullivan shot 99 and Lucas Kraft shot 102. Luke Jones shot 117 and Nick Jacob shot 124. Harley Sullivan had a 3 and Evan Cooper had a 63 in exhibition matches.
Nick Woodruff shot 96 and Grady Cobb shot 99 for Wyalusing. Nick Salsman shot 103 and Brody Fuhrey shot 110.
Trehnon Hugo shot 113 and Lucas Milne had a 133. Kaeden Kusmierz shot a 60 and Nick Vanderpool Jr. a 67 in exhibitions.
Garrett Chapman shot a 94 and Ryan Elliott had a 95 for Towanda. Will Pitcher shot 106 and Evan Hughes had a 131. Anthony Intorcia had a 65 in an exhibition round.
