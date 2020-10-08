The North Penn-Mansfield golf team capped an unbeaten season winning the NTL title in the final match of the season at Tyoga Country Club.
Reece White of NPM earned medalist honors with an 84 and Alex Stein shot 92, while Andrew Green was at 93. Curtis Craig shot 101 for the Tigers.
Ethan Weiskipff had a 102 and Dylan Andrews shot 132.
Bryanna Johnson shot 65, Danielle Richard 66 and Katie Morsman shot 69 in exhibition rounds.
CV was second at 398, followed by Wellsboro at 403 and Wyalusing was a season-best fourth place at 411.
Sayre shot 421 and Towanda was at 433, while Athens shot 443.
Joel Heck shot a 90 for CV and Skylar Smith was at 94.
Jordan Vargeson was at 106 and Julian Francis shot 108, while Nick West had a 144 and Gavin Stage shot 164.
Brock Hamblin shot 87 for Wellsboro and Blake Hamblin shot 99, while Joseph Doty had a 106 and Hayden Zuchowski shot 111.
Elizabeth Propheta and Andrew Merriman shot rounds of 114.
Hannalee Cleveland shot 54 and Silas Jackson had a 66 in exhibition rounds.
Wyalusing got a round of 99 from Trehnon hugo and Grady Cobb shot 101, while Nick Salsman had a 103 and Nick Woodruff had a 108.
Lucas Milne had a 128 and Brody Fuhrey shot 130.
In exhibition rounds Nick Vanderpool Jr. shot 63 and Kaeden Kusmierz had a 65.
Sayre got a 90 from Kannon VanDuzer and Colton Watkins shot 97, while Dylan Seck shot 107 and Zach Moore had a 127.
Travis Wilbert had a 68 and David Hall a 70 in exhibition rounds.
Towanda got a 101 from Will Pitcher and Garrett Chapman had a 103, while Ryan Elliott shot 110 and Evan Hughes had a 119.
Anthony Intorcia shot 130.
In exhibition rounds Jillian Packard shot 63, Maddie Packard had a 68 and Katherine West had a round of 80.
Athens got a 109 from Cameron Sullivan and Harley Sullivan. Carter Jones had a 110 and Nick Jacob shot 115, while Evan Cooper had a 122 and Luke Jones shot 127.
Carson Smith had an exhibition round of 53.
BOYS’ SOCCER
NP-Liberty 7, NEB 4
Caiden Alexander had four goals and Derek Litzelman had a hat trick in the victory.
Litzelman and Taylor Nelson each had assists in the win.
Brandon Kuhn, Cesar Alvarez and Gavin Merritt had goals for NEB in the win.
NP-Liberty had 13 shots and four corner kicks and Stettson McGovern had eight saves in goal.
NEB had 22 shots and three corner kicks and Garrett Cooper had 13 saves.
Athens 6, Williamson 1
Nate Quinn had a pair of goals and a pair of assists for Athens in the win.
Tyler Chambers, Daniel Horton, Joe Toscano and Jared Ammerman added goals for the Wildcats.
Athens had 16 shots and four corner kicks and Asher Ellis finished with a save in the game.
Williamson had two shots and three corner kicks and Nolan Smith had 12 saves in the game.
Caleb Coats had the Williamson goal.
VOLLEYBALL
Towanda 3, CV 0
25-19, 25-20, 25-22
The Black Knights got 12 points, 10 kills, a block and three digs from Paige Manchester and Maddie Maynard had nine points, seven digs and an assist.
Blaze Wood had seven points, two kills, a block and seven digs and Amanda Horton had six points and four digs.
Taylor Johnson had four points, three kills, a block and nine digs and DaLanie Pepper had four points, three kills, 16 assists and five digs.
Aziza Ismailova had five digs, Samarah Smith had four points and Gracie Schoonover had seven kills, four blocks and two digs.
Towanda won the JV match in three, winning 25-11, 20-25, 17-15.
Shaylee Greenland had 14 points, four assists and six digs for the Black Knights and Athena Chacona had 10 points, 10 digs and a kill.
Winter Saxer had five points and three kills and Brea Overpeck had four points, three kills, three assists and two digs.
Kaitlyn Williams had two points, four kills, a block and a dig and Ismailova had 16 digs and a kill.
Alexis Ackley had a dig, Addie Maynard had two points and two digs and Jazlyn Reynolds had two points.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Sullivan County 4, Millville 0
Bethany Beinlich had two goals, Chloe Burke had a goal and Kassidy Beinlich had a goal in the win.
Sophie Springman had two assists and Angel Fitzgerald and Bethany Beinlich had assists.
Sullivan had 17 shots and three corners and seven saves in net and Millville had eight shots and two corners.
“It was great to have our full team back from injury,” Sullivan County coach Kelly Flottemesch said. “The Griffins lost Olivia Harney, a key player to an injury against South Williamsport. Olivia is a key player for Sullivan’s defense. Also back at 100% from injury was Sullivan’s up-and-coming all-star goalie Mallory Dickinson. Mallory is a key player for the team. She has three shutout games so far. The passing and communication between the players was the key to our win tonight.
“The midfield was controlled throughout the game with Kassidy Beinlich, Sophie Springman, Kaelyn Wettlaufer and Anna Springman preventing Millville from crossing into Griffin territory. Ellie Springman, known as the team’s brick house, had an outstanding game carrying the ball from a defensive position to the strikers Chloe Burke and Bethany Beinlich. IT was a great night under the lights for Sullivan County girls’ soccer.”
