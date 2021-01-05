Like far too many people in our area, nationwide, and around the world, Jason Dominick was not sure during the worst of his battle with COVID-19 whether he would get to do the things he loved the most again; being a husband, a father, and a coach. The longtime North-Penn Mansfield Girls’ Basketball Coach found himself in the hospital battling a disease that has kill over 330,000 Americans in under a year.
“I never thought (his illness) would reach the level it did,” Dominick said. “COVID is a real scare and really impacted my family and many others.”
Dominick spent over a week at UPMC Soldiers and Sailors Hospital in Wellsboro, and during his time there received an outpouring of support from local athletes, coaches, officials and personalities.
“The lowest was being in the hospital and not being able to be with my family,” Dominick said. “If it weren’t for messages from everyone it would have been demoralizing… there were players from my first team all the way up to our current team. It was definitely something I will remember for the rest of my life.”
When longtime Dominick Assistant Coach Nate Barr heard about Dominick’s hospitalization, he knew he had to do something.
“I know how much Coach Dominick means to a lot of people and the impact he’s had on our Mansfield community and even surrounding communities so I wanted to be able to show him the support he has from all of us that he’s made such a big impact on. And I knew he would do the same thing for any of us if we were down and out.”
Barr, a 2010 graduate of Mansfield High School, got in contact with some of the greats in recent Mansfield memory. Players like Tesia Kacynzski, Ali Hillson, and the Berguson brothers helped make clips for a video giving Dominick well wishes.
“He’s always there for people in need and provides great advice. He leaves the door open for anyone he’s ever crossed paths with to be able to reach out to him in a time of need or just for a good conversation, so I think that helps people know they’ve always got a friend in him,” Barr said, when asked what makes Dominick so special.
Even adversaries reached out. In fact, a former player who Dominick’s teams did battle with countless times, Lizzie Poirier, was volunteering in the hospital and the former Hornet would check in on Coach Dominick.
“Lizzie was great and was really reassuring,” he said.
“I visited Coach Dominick because knowing how sick and scared Covid-19 patients are I knew I had to give him a familiar face, even if I was one of his former opponents. Covid patients need support and they cannot get that from their friends and family within the walls of the hospital,” said Poirier, who is in her third year in the Nursing program at St. John Fisher College.
Dominick is known for his fiery interactions with officials, but multiple area referees reached out during his battle as well.
“The outpouring of support from officials showed that we really have a shared admiration for each other. During a game, competition brings out emotion but ultimately we all care about each other and will be there in times of need.”
The three-time district champion coach will be back on the sidelines this year for the North Penn-Mansfield Lady Tigers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.