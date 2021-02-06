MANSFIELD — The game was supposed to be a celebration for Ty Barrett and the Troy Trojans.
Barrett scored his 1,000th career point on Friday, and it should have been a time to celebrate.
NP-Mansfield had other ideas as they spoiled the party, handing Troy their first NTL loss of the year, 68-64.
“No one in the NTL plays harder than Troy, the kids are very physical,” NP-Mansfield coach Kipper Burleigh said. “A lot of them spend a lot of time in the weight room. Trying to match their physicality is a tough task. I thought our kids brought the energy tonight and brought the right amount of enthusiasm.
They are almost impossible to keep off the glass but I thought we did a slightly better job boxing out than we did the first game.”
The Tigers led 15-13 after the first quarter, but it was in the second quarter where they put their mark on the game.
Barrett got his second foul and left the game and the Tigers capitalized.
NP-Mansfield gained a lead, but late in the quarter they started to pull away.
Barrett returned to the game and Troy was able to stay within single digits, until the final two minutes of the quarter.
Troy took Barrett back out to protect him from getting a third foul, and the Tigers stretched the lead to 38-24 at the break.
“We had an opportunity to take advantage of some matchups,” Burleigh said. “I thought we were very patient at times, got some good looks. Our senior captain Alex (Stein) did an outstanding job of handling the pressure. I can’t say enough about him. Being able to play the whole game with constant pressure and only one turnover.”
While it was the senior Stein who was leading the Tigers on the night, it was their star freshman, Karson Dominick, who stepped up in the 23-point second quarter.
Dominick had 14 points, with three threes, in the quarter.
“We went over to Williamson and Karson didn’t shoot the best,” Stein said. “He came out tonight and he’s going to take that into Monday.”
In the third quarter Barrett got his 1,000th point and Troy started to get back into the game.
But, Curtis Craig had eight points in the third to keep the Trojans from really getting back into the game.
For Stein, he was able to produce despite constant pressure from the Trojans guards.
“It’s pretty difficult, but I think I’m ready,” Stein said of handling pressure like that. “I have never felt more confident or ready to play a game. I think I’m ready to go out there and be the guy. It’s been hard. I rely a lot on the other guards and they stepped up today.”
Troy really came alive in the fourth quarter.
The Trojans crept closer and closer and with just under two minutes left Barrett tied the game on a three-point play.
The Troy junior, who scored his 1,000th point on a drive in the third quarter, had nine points in the final eight minutes of the game.
NP-Mansfield got the ball back on offense and they ran a lot of clock.
From just under two minutes left, the Tigers didn’t take a shot until there were under 40 seconds left in the game, when Sammy Lawrence drove, was almost to the endline and tossed a pass back over his shoulder to Brody Burleigh, who scored to give the Tigers the lead.
“It’s huge,” Kipper Burleigh said of his son hitting the go-ahead-basket. “It won’t really sink in until I watch the film. With the film I can stop it and put the dad hat on and enjoy that a little bit, and then go back to being coach.”
For Stein, it’s nice to see younger players like Dominick and Burleigh come up big.
“”He’s been playing really good down the stretch,” Stein said of Burleigh. “But, it was really big. He has been playing a lot better and he came up with a big bucket and we never looked back.
“Everyone played well. I am super happy and proud of the guys, this is what we worked for and it’s all paying off now.”
While the basket by Burleigh gave the Tigers the lead, it was a play on the defensive end of the court that sealed the victory.
Barrett drove to the basket and looked like he was going to tie the game, but Jake Evans stood his ground and took a charge with under 30 seconds left
“To have him back is big,” Kipper Burleigh said of Evans, who didn’t come out for the team at the start of the season. “Jakes first game was Sayre and he got to play again last night in Williamson and he’s a natural leader. He’s very vocal, he provides a lot of senior leadership.”
NP-Mansfield missed a pair of free throws and the Trojans had one last chance to tie it, but they turned the ball over.
Craig had 19 points to match Dominick for the team lead in scoring, and Burleigh had nine in the game.
While Craig and Burleigh combined for 28 points offensively, the bigger impact may have been how the pair got Troy’s post players in foul trouble throughout the game.
“Curtis came up big for us, Brody I think got them in foul trouble early and then had a big bucket late for us,” Kipper Burleigh said.
Stein knew how important it was for the post players to get Troy’s big guys in foul trouble.
“We went over that before the game,” Stein said. “We have got to box out, we have got to get into their body. We can get them in foul trouble, we just have to keep going up and trust the work we do in practice.”
Stein had six points, but he was the catalyst for the NP-Mansfield offense.
He had at least seven assists and just one turnover in the game.
Lawrence had nine points and Evans had four, while Eli Shaw had two points in the game.
Barrett led all scorers with 25 and Ethan VanNoy had 15, while Mason Imbt had 12 for the Trojans.
Jake Deitrick had five points and Nick Williams had four in the game.
Zeb Oldroyd had two points and Morgan Madigan added a point for Troy.
For the Tigers the year started 0-4 and now the team has won four in a row.
“It feels so good,” Stein said. “We started out 0-4, we weren’t playing well, we got out first win at CV and it’s been up from there.”
The loss was the Trojans first in NTL play, and now they fall into a tie with Wellsboro and Athens with one league loss apiece in the Division I standings.
