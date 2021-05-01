The NP-Mansfield baseball team swept a key NTL doubleheader with Wyalusing on Friday.
The Rams pick up their fifth and sixth league wins, to keep their NTL hopes alive. The Rams, who entered with a 3-2 mark in the league, fall to fourth in the large-school standings.
Bryan Bogaczyk won the game for the Tigers with a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh as the Tigers took game won 15-14. In game two they won 5-2 in six innings.
The Tigers led 12-5 going into the seventh, but the Rams scored ninth in the seventh to take the lead.
Derek Litzelman went six strong innings on the mound to start the game for NP-Mansfield.
Litzelman and Bogaczyk had two hits each and Logyn Choplosky hit a three-run home run, his fourth home run of the year.
Noah Spencer, Cameron Fabian, Coleman Jeliff and Hunter Thompson had hits for NP-Mansfield.
Blaise Deitrick scored two runs and Jake Evans and Litzelman and Fabian and Choplosky scored two runs, while Bogaczyk scored three runs and Jeliff scored a run.
Trehnon Hugo had a double and scored two runs for Wyalusing and Jacob Bruyn had a hit, while Chase Houser had two hits, with a double and two runs scored.
Spencer Krewson scored a run and Kevin Vandemark had a hit and scored a run.
Hunter Moss had a double and Blake Morningstar had a double and scored a run, while Clayton Carr had a hit and a run scored.
In game two Evans threw a two-hitter for NP-Mansfield.
Litzelman had two hits and Spencer, Deitrick, Bogaczyk, Rhyan Wilson, Brett Harvey and Eli Shaw all had hits. Wilson had a double in the game.
Wilson scored two runs and Evans, Fabian, Bogaczyk, Harvey and Shaw all scored runs.
Wyalusing got two hits from Nick Vanderpool Jr. and Moss and Nick Kelly scored runs.
Athens 21, Towanda 4
WYSOX — The Wildcats scored 13 fourth-inning runs to help them roll to a win on Friday.
Lucas Kraft struck out four in the win for Athens.
Kyler Setzer had a double, three RBI and two runs scored for Athens and Karter Rude, Caleb Nichols, Cameron Sullivan, Gage Warner, Dylan Merritt, Kaden Setzer, Carson Smith and Garrett Thetga had hits for the Wildcats.
Rude and Nichols each had two hits and scored two runs. Sullivan had an RBI and Warner had an RBI and two runs scored.
Merritt had two RBI and a run scored and Kaden Setzer scored two runs, while Thetga had a pair of RBI and scored a run and Smith had an RBI.
Kraft scored three runs i nthe game and Jared Glisson and Ben Vough each scored runs, while Tucker Brown had an RBI and scored two runs.
Chase Parker and Alex Bowman each had two hits and scored a run for Towanda and Octavious Chacona, Mason Johnson and Benjamin Haven Fee had hits. Chacona and Johnson each had an RBI and a run scored and Haven Fee had two RBI.
Ethan Sparrow started and struck out two in 1 1/3 innings and Will Pitcher struck out three in 2 1/3 innings and Garrett Chapman struck out one in 1/3 of an inning.
LITTLE LEAGUE
Lions 3, Williams Ford 2
The Lions Club defeated Williams Ford, 3-2 in majors action on Opening Day for Towanda Little League. The game, which was the final game on Towanda’s Opening Day schedule, was a night game held under the lights at Remsnyder Field. Luke Vincent let the Lions at the plate with a pair of singles and two runs scored. Reese Sluyter added two singles, while Carter Myers had a triple with a run scored. Rounding out the offense for the Lions was Hayden Snell and Dominic Johnson, each adding a single.
Jazick Brown led Williams at the plate with a single and a double, while Boom Thompson added a triple and run scored. Harper Welles had a double and Joey Hatley finished with a single and run scored.
On the mound, Vincent worked 3 innings, striking out 4. Sluyter also threw three innings for Lions and struck out 6. Thompson got in 4 innings of work, with 11K’s, while Gage Evans struck out 5 in two innings.
