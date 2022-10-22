NP-Mansfield wins over Wyalusing

Wyalusing’s Ayden Hunsinger carries the ball during Friday’s game against NP-M.

 Photo Provided

WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Rams fell 20-14 to North Penn-Mansfield after the Panthers mounted a second-half comeback on Friday.

NP-M took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on a 1-yard run by Kohen Lehman, but Wyalusing responded and tied the game when Parker Petlock connected with Joey Gonsauls for a 1-yard touchdown.