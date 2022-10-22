NP-Mansfield wins over Wyalusing

WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Rams fell 20-14 to North Penn-Mansfield after the Panthers mounted a second-half comeback on Friday.
NP-M took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on a 1-yard run by Kohen Lehman, but Wyalusing responded and tied the game when Parker Petlock connected with Joey Gonsauls for a 1-yard touchdown.
Liam Franklin gave Wyalusing the lead with a 6-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and Petlock found Cade McMicken in the end zone for the successful two-point try to make the score 14-6.
NP-M tied the game up in the third quarter on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Karson Dominick to Sammy Lawrence, followed by a successful two-point conversion.
Dominick then hit Lawrence for a 52-yard score to give the Panthers a 20-14 lead.
Petlock finished the game with 94 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Gonsauls led the Rams in rushing yards with 42 and receiving yards with 34.
Franklin ran for eight yards and one touchdown, and added 30 yards through the air.
Alex Hunsinger had 29 rushing yards and 21 receiving yards, and Ayden Hunsigner recorded 40 yards on the ground.
Wyalusing falls to 2-7 with the loss and will face Towanda next week.
