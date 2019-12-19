The big wins keep coming for North Penn-Liberty boys’ basketball.
After beating Athens last they week they nipped Wellsboro 66-63 in overtime during NTL action Wednesday.
The Mountaineers jumped out to a 13-9 first quarter lead but Wellsboro tied it up at 20 during the half.
A 16-point third quarter by the Mounties that saw them hit four threes gave them a 36-34 lead after three.
In the fourth Joe Grab scored 10 of his team high 26 points to tie the game up at 55 all.
In the overtime period it turned into a free throw shooting contest with NPL going 9-for-16, just enough to earn the win.
Noah Spencer led NPL with 26 points, including six of their 11 overtime points, while Brandon Thompson and Colton Litzelman had 10 points a piece.
Sam Shedden netted eight, Duncan Zeafla had six, Koleton Roupp notched three, Bryan Bogaczyk added two and Kevin Alexander chipped in with one.
Grab had five boards, four steals and three assists to go with his 26 points while Isaac Keane and Liam Manning had 11 points a piece. Keane added six boards, three steals and three assists while Manning added eight boards and three assists.
Darryn Callahan had seven points with five boards, four steals and three assists while Connor Adams and Ty Morral had four points each. Adams finished with three steals.
NEB 37, Towanda 29
TOWANDA — The Panthers used a 16 point halftime lead to hold on for an NTL boys’ basketball win Wednesday.
NEB jumped out to a 27-11 first half lead but the Knights held them to 10 second half points as they rallied. Down just 33-22 after three quarters they could only muster seven points in the fourth as their rally fell short.
Lucas Crown had 11 points and six assists to lead the Panthers while Clayton Connor added 10. Nick Marino and Tony Bisignano both had five, Dan Seeley scored four and Dylan Brown rounded out the scoring with two points. Marino also had three assists and two steals while Bisignano nabbed three steals.
Two Towanda players combined for 27 of their 29 points.
Tanner Kunkle had 17 points while Kolby Hoffman had 10 points. Trent Kithcart rounded out the scoring with two points.
Wyalusing 42, Sayre 32
The Rams used a strong defensive effort for the NTL boys’ basketball win Wednesday to improve to 6-0 on the season.
They led just 15-14 at the half then out scored the Redskins 27-18 in the second half.
Grayden Cobb had 13 points with six boards to lead Wyalusing while Shane Fuhrey added 10 points.
Mitchell Burke netted eight points to go with five boards, Abram Bennett had six points and Matt Brown chipped in with five.
Dom Fabbri had 12 points to lead Sayre with Corbin Brown netting eight to go with five boards. Riley McConnell and Luke Horton had three points a piece with Matt Lane, Zach Moore and Connor Young each scoring two. Lane and Horton both grabbed four rebounds.
Wyalusing won the JV game 58-54 as Nolan Oswald had 20 for the Rams and Thomas Oliver added 14.
Athens 61, Canton 49
Four different Athens players scored in double figures as they were able to hold on for the NTL boys’ basketball win Wednesday.
They led 16-12 after the first quarter then pushed it further to 32-25 at the half. Canton hung tough in the third, keeping it to 48-40 going into the fourth.
In the final frame, though, Canton was held to nine points.
Aaron Lane had 18 points with four boards while Tucker Brown added 12 points and six boards.
Mason Lister and Damian Hudson had 10 points a piece as Lister also nabbed five boards.
JJ Babcock finished with four points and seven boards, Troy Pritchard had two points, four boards and three assists, Brady Smith finished with two points and three assists, Shayne Reid had two points with Jonathan Smith finishing with one.
Isiah Niemczyk led Canton with 18 points while Ben Knapp netted 12.
Brenden Matthews added nine points, Evan Landis scored five, Reese Allen had three with Cooper Kitchen and Caiden Williams scoring two points a piece.
Troy 65, Williamson 51
Ty Barrett had 23 points to lead the Trojans in an NTL boys’ basketball win Wednesday.
After taking a 17-10 first quarter lead Troy exploded for 26 second quarter points for a 43-24 halftime advantage.
Williamson was able to out score them 13-5 in the third but couldn’t get any closer.
Mason Imbt added 14 points with Ethan VanNoy scoring 11. Dom Ayers added nine with Nick Williams and Isiah Rinebolt adding four points a piece.
Kolby Allen led the Warriors with 29 points while Carter Strange netted 10. Brennan Bolt notched five, Everett Dominick added three with Devin O’Dell and Andrew Berkan had two points each.
NP-Mansfield 65, CV 40
Logan Tokarz had 17 points to lead the Tigers to the NTL boys’ basketball win Wednesday.
Dominic Garverick added 15 while Alex Stein and Curtis Craig had eight points a piece.
Sam Lawrence notched five, Brody Burleigh added four, Nolan Frederick and Andrew Green had three points a piece as Seth Nelson chipped in with two.
Seth Huyler had 16 points to lead CV with McGuire Painter netting eight.
Owen Fitzwater scored six, Joe Easton had four, Joel Heck netted three, Dustin VanZile notched two and Tucker St. Peter came away with one.
GIRLS
Waverly 69, Edison 36
The Wolverines scored a rout in IAC girls’ basketball action Wednesday.
Sidney Tomasso had 18 points to lead the Wolverines while Morgan Adams and Kennedy Westbrook had 12 points a piece.
Olivia Nittinger netted seven, Gianna Picco and Lourden Benjamin each added five with Gretchen Sowle and Alyssa Sindoni scoring four points a piece. Paige Lewis finished with two points.
Coudersport 59, Galeton 29
Lauren Sauley had 11 points and three boards as the Tigers came up short in North Tier League girls’ basketball action Wednesday.
Cara Parsell added six points, eight boards and three steals while Jessie Evans chipped in with five points.
Olivia Rohrbaugh netted four points while Alli Macensky had three points, eight boards and three blocks.
Elmira 76, Corning 29
Zaria Demember-Shazer had 11 points and 17 boards to lead the Lady Express in the win.
Morgan Gentile added 14 points and eight rebounds while Jalea Abrams had 14 points and five assists.
