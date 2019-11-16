Anytime, as an athlete or a coach, you make it to a state championship game it’s special. For first-year North Penn-Liberty Volleyball Head Coach Jennifer Nawri and her daughter, first-year starting setter Julia Nawri, it has been twice the fun. The two of them will coach and play for a state championship today at 1 p.m. against North Catholic at Cumberland Valley High School.
Things have not been normal at the Nawri household for awhile now, but that is quite okay with them.
“I have definitely had some restless nights. My house has not been truly clean for a few months now, and homemade dinners are few and far between. But I wouldn’t have it any other way! I love coaching, I love the challenge and competition, and I love working with the players,” said Coach Nawri.
When you go to a Mountie practice, you will not hear any calls of “Mom.” Ever since Coach Nawri started coaching her oldest daughter, Emma, and Julia seven years ago, it is coach at practice, and Mom at home.
“The girls will poke fun at Julia at practice for calling me coach and it’s kind of a running joke but it is important we keep the mom and coach separate.”
For Julia, she had big shoes to fill coming in to run the potent Mounties offense and has handled it in stride, going over 300 assists for the year. Sharing this with her mom has been really special for her.
“She has really pulled the team together this year and done an amazing job. I’m so proud of her,” the youngest Nawri said. “It’s more rewarding with her being here and I’m so happy we get to do this together. Reaching a state final together is a dream come true.”
The nights at the Nawri household have seen home cooked meals be replaced by film sessions and studying opponents, but these two important pieces of the Mountie Machine would not have it any other way.
