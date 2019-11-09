It’s the day after tomorrow for North Penn-Liberty.
For four years they’ve dreamed of getting past Holy Redeemer in the first round of the PIAA playoffs.
Now here they are.
“This is new territory for us,” said NPL coach Jenny Nawri. “We’re excited to see what’s next on Saturday.”
What’s next is District II champion Panther Valley, who are 25-2 and won their state opener in a similar sweep like the Mountaineers.
“I think just keeping the positive attitude going,” said NPL setter JoAnne McNamara.
That was evident in their win over the Royals last Tuesday as they got contributions from everybody.
The tight knit team hopes that same chemistry sees them through this round, too.
“Before games like this we always do a team dinner,” explained McNamara. “We like to get together before the game.”
On the court was there was little they did wrong against Redeemer. Their serving was suspect, with several serves going long, and Redeemer did get a couple kills early in the match.
While little things like that can determine matches at this level it wasn’t too much for Nawri to be alarmed about.
“Business as usual,” she said. “We’ll keep practicing our defense. We made a few adjustments tonight and we’ll talk about some of our spots where the team was able to get some kills on us. Just really going into practice with confidence and about what our game plan for Saturday will be.”
They will play down at Shamokin at 1 p.m. today.
While the bus rides get longer the further you go that is one thing that shouldn’t bother them.
“I come from Blossburg, go to school in Mansfield and play for Liberty,” explained McNamara. “So bus rides aren’t a big deal.”
