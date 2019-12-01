This past year saw North Penn-Liberty break the Holy Redeemer first round of states wall and make it all the way to the PIAA, Class AA championship game.
They also swept the NTL for their third straight title and claimed their fourth straight District IV championship.
All that success earned them three of the top six major awards for The Daily Review All-Region Volleyball Team.
Mountaineer Maddison Minyo is this year’s Player of the Year while teammate Ali Koval is the Defensive Player of the Year.
Their coach Jennifer Nawri is the Coach of the Year in her very first season.
Wellsboro’s Caitlyn Callahan is the Offensive Player of the Year, whose exploits this season were highlighted by a 15 kill stanza against NPL in the District IV, Class AA title game.
Waverly’s Chloe Croft, the Setter of the Year, set the school record in assists this year as the Wolverines returned to the Section IV, Class C title game.
Towanda freshman Paige Manchester took the league by storm to earn the Newcomer of the Year award.
The first team consists of Minyo, Callahan, Koval, Croft, NPL’s JoAnne McNamara and Charisma Grega, Troy’s Savannah Sakosky, NEB’s Emily Susanj, Wyalusing’s Lylah Oswald, CV’s Makayla Vargeson, Canton’s Esther Martin and Carmya Martell and Athens’ Kayleigh Miller.
On the second team are Wellsboro’s Megan Starkweather and Breigh Kemp, Towanda’s Madigan Allen and Manchester, Athens’ Cassidy Stackpole and Leah Liechty, NEB’s McKenna Hurley, Waverly’s Paige Lewis, Canton’s Rylie McNett, NPL’s Grace Tice, Troy’s Mallori Morse and Wyalusing’s Emily Lewis.
The third team consists of Canton’s Annie Gaiotti and Emily Ferguson, Waverly’s Adrianah clinton, Athens’ Taylor Field, NEB’s Chloe Baker, Williamson’s Chloe Barton, CV’s Rylie Walker, NPL’s Lizzi Welch, Towanda’s DaLanie Pepper, Sayre’s Julia Boyle, Wellsboro’s Ryann Adams and Wyalusing’s Daphne Fassett.
Manchester headlines the All-Rookie team along with Waverly’s Sidney Tomasso, Athens’ Jenny Ryan, Wyalusing’s Priscilla Newton, Sayre’s Emily Sutryk, Towanda’s Gracie Schoonover, Wellsboro’s Jordan Judlin, Canton’s Jillaney Hartford, Waverly’s Aryan Peters and Troy’s Annie Rosenelli.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.