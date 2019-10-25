TROY - It was a night of milestones in volleyball Thursday.
NPL’s JoAnne McNamara earned her 1500th assist while Troy’s Savannah Sakosky earned her 1000th dig.
Troy’s Savannah Sakosky reached the 1,000 dig milestone as the Trojans swept Williamson on Thursday, 25-16, 25-15, 25-20.
Sakosky had 36 digs, six points and a kill and Mallori Morse had 18 digs, 17 assists, 10 points, 10 kills and a block.
Vanessa Thomas had 10 assists, two points, two kills and three digs and Dalainey Braund had nine kills, a block, two digs and three points.
Shyanna Yaggie had 14 points, a kill, an assist and 11 digs and Allison Beers had two points, two kills and seven digs.
Annie Rosanelli had a dig, seven kills and three points and Allee Dutrow had four digs.
Sierra Yaggie had three points, a kill, three assists and three digs and Morgan Millard had five points, three kills, a block and two digs.
Macy Vroman had two kills and a block and Olivia Demas had a point, two kills and a dig.
Troy won the JV match 25-19, 25-21.
Tailynn Stahle had nine points, three assists and a dig for Troy and Savannah Spencer had a point and four kills, while Madison Vargas had six points, two kills, seven assists and seven digs.
Meredith Cole had five points, five kills and eight digs, Tyra Williams had four points, a kill and nine digs and Jalayna Young had a point and two kills. Kaitlyn Ensminger had two kills and five digs and Jalyn Darrow had a kill.
North Penn-Liberty 3, Cowanesque Valley 0
25-10, 25-8, 25-14
McNamara had 18 assists in the NTL volleyball match to eclipse 1500 for her career while Charisma Grega had 14 points and 14 kills.
Maddison Minyo added 10 points, 13 kills and 10 digs; Grace Tice had eight points, five kills and three blocks; Alison Koval added 11 points and six digs and Julia Nawri finished with 19 assists.
Athens 3, NEB 1
25-19, 25-12, 27-25, 25-15
Leah Liechty had 17 kills, seven points, nine blocks and four digs as the Wildcats finished up the regular season with a win Thursday.
Cassidy Stackpole added 12 kills, 26 digs, four aces and 14 points as Jenny Ryan had nine points, two assists, 14 digs, three aces and six points; Taylor Field had six aces, 19 points and 28 digs; Kayleigh Miller had three points, two kills, 38 assists and 12 digs; Haley Barry had 11 points, five kills and 14 digs and Kylie Jayne finished with three kills and three blocks.
Wellsboro 3, Sayre 0
25-8, 25-4, 25-9
Caitlyn Callahan had 16 kills, nine points, two aces, one block and five digs in a win over the Redskins in NTL volleyball action Thursday.
Shilah Duff added four kills, nine points and an ace; Bailey Monks had four kills and a block; Megan Starkweather had 17 assists, 13 points and two aces; Breigh Kemp finished with eight assists as Ryann Adams had nine digs.
Wellsboro won the JV game 25-18, 25-11.
