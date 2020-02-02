While the NTL-I Division gets murkier and murkier North Penn-Liberty boys wrapped up the NTL-II title with a 47-34 win over Sayre on Saturday.
It’s their first league title in 29 years.
It was a slow start for the Mounties, though, as Sayre held them to four points in the first quarter to take a 9-4 lead.
NPL netted 14 in the second to take an 18-17 advantage at the half.
In the second half they out scored Sayre 29-17 to pull away for the win.
Noah Spencer had 12 points, eight assists and eight boards to lead NPL as Brandon Thompson chipped in with 11 points, eight rebounds and six blocks.
Off the bench Colton Litzelman had 10 points while Duncan Zeafla notched seven points. Sam Shedden had four points as Kevin Alexander came away with three points.
Koleton Roupp chipped in with four rebounds.
Corbin Brown led Sayre with 11 points as Zach Moore finished with nine.
Dom Fabbri scored five, Lucas Horton netted four, Matt Lane added three and Conner Young came away with two points.
NRCS 49, Central Baptist 48
Only three weeks prior NRCS easily defeated Central by a score of 71-28. This time around the Cougars gave a much better fight nearly pulling the upset in overtime.
The Cougars would jump out to a 12-10 advantage in the first frame behind Antonio Osborne 10 points alone.
In the second period NRCS still struggled to get things going and found themselves down 27-17 at the half.
A flurry of action in the third period saw NRCS take a 18-11 score advantage but they also saw leading scorer Nick Beers pick up his 4th foul and head to the bench.
During the fourth period with 5:27 left on the clock the Eagles would take their first lead of the game off a lob pass from Trevor Brown to Beers for a slam dunk!
In the closing minute of the game both teams could have clinched from the foul line but both teams would only hit 1-of-2.
In overtime Brown would again have a big play, this time connecting on a three pointer that took the lead to four.
The Eagles would hold on for the big win.
Central’s Osborne would lead all scorers with 28.
For NRCS Beers, despite playing in foul trouble for most would lead his team with 20 points,14 rebounds, and 5 steals.
Brown and Tommy Roberts both finished with nine points. Roberts would lead the Eagles with four assists and four blocks.
Rounding out the scoring for North Rome was Adam Gorsline (5), Jehiel Dewing (4) and Adam Rosenberger (2). Rosenberger finished with six rebounds.
The Eagles now stand at 10-3 overall on the season and host Twin Tiers Tuesday for another big NYPENN league game. The Lady Eagles will play at 5 p.m. and the boys scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. tip-off.
Sullivan County 55, Muncy 50
A 21-point fourth quarter helped the Griffins rally to the Mid-Penn League boys’ basketball win Saturday.
Muncy led through the first three quarters, including a 28-17 advantage at the half and a 37-34 edge after three.
In the fourth Justin Metzger had nine of his team high 14 points to propel them to the win.
Jesse Williams had a double-double of 12 points and 12 boards while Sam Carpenter netted 11 points.
Jalen Thomas scored eight points, Alex Schweitzer notched four with Maddox Bahr and Riley King each adding three points a piece.
Conner Sassano had 16 points to lead Muncy.
Sullivan (15-4) will travel to Millville Tuesday.
Canton 53, NEB 46
For the second time this season the Warriors picked up the NTL Division-II upset, this time on the road.
The Panthers jumped out to a 20-15 first quarter lead as Andy Crown scored seven points.
In the second quarter Canton held NEB to seven points to take a 29-27 advantage into the half.
Their strong defense carried over into the third quarter as they held NEB to six points, pushing their lead to 40-33.
NEB came back with 13 points in the fourth but Canton was strong from the foul line, going 6-for-8, to secure the win.
Isaiah Niemczyk had 19 points to lead the Warriors as Zach Rentzel and Ben Knapp had 10 points a piece.
Reese Allen added five points, Caiden Williams notched four, Cooper Kitchen came away with three and Tyler Jannone finished with two points.
Crown and Tony Bisignano had 12 points a piece to lead the Panthers. Bisignano also had four boards, four assists and three steals.
Lucas Crown added nine points, seven boards and six assists, Clayton Conner had seven points and three steals, Nick Marino finished with five points and Dylan Brown added one point.
NEB won the JV game 47-22 as Dan Seeley had 26 points for the Panthers.
Wellsboro 65, NP-Mansfield 59
In another classic between the two Tioga County rivals the Hornets rallied 21-7 in the fourth quarter to earn the NTL Division-I boys’ basketball win Saturday.
Wellsboro’s Joe Grab notched a career high 39 points, including going 17-for-18 from the free throw line.
NPM led 21-19 after the first quarter as Dominick Garverick scored 11 of his team high 22 points for the Tigers.
Wellsboro held the Tigers to 10 second quarter points as they took a 43-41 lead at the half.
In the third NPM out scored the Hornets 21-10 and take an 8-point 52-44 advantage into the fourth quarter.
In the final frame Grab scored 15 of his team’s 21 points to earn the win.
Grab also had four boards in the game as Isaac Keane added 10 points and five rebounds.
Ty Morral had seven points, Liam Manning notched four points, eight boards and three steals, Darryn Callahan had three points and Conner Adams came away with two points and five boards.
NPM finished with four players in double figures but just five scored in the game.
After Garverick Logan Tokarz and Jacob Evans had 12 points a piece, Curtis Craig netted 10 and Alex Stein came away with three points.
Wyalusing 53, Towanda 43
The Rams’ win here coupled with Troy’s victory over Athens gives Wyalusing new hope for an NTL-I title.
Wyalusing is now 12-3 in the NTL and has a half game lead over Athens (11-3) and Troy (11-3).
They have one NTL contest left at Troy on Tuesday. A win there means no worse than a tie for first.
Grayden Cobb netted 20 points to lead the Rams as Mitchell Burke added 19. Matt Brown scored eight, Hunter Moss notched four and Shane Fuhrey came away with two points.
Trent Kithcart had 12 points and five boards to lead the Knights as Octavious Chacona and Tanner Kunkle both added eight points.
Logan Lambert scored seven points, Kolby Hoffman netted six with Nate Parker and Jyshaire Robinson scoring one point a piece.
GIRLS
Otto-Eldred 68, Galeton 22
Alli Macensky had seven points and eight boards as the Tigers fell in North Tier League girls’ basketball action Saturday.
Jessie Evans added six points as Cara Parsell had five points and seven boards.
Olivia Rohrbaugh and Sandy Bliss had two points a piece.
Katie Sheeler had 12 points to lead Otto-Eldred.
