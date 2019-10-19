SAYRE — North Penn-Liberty saw three different players score twice in their 6-2 win over Sayre in boys’ NTL soccer action Friday.
Cadian Alexander, Taylor Nelson and Jackson Brion each had two goals a piece. Alexander added three assists with Nelson and Derek Litzelman both credited with an assist.
Cody VanBenthuysen had both of Sayre’s goals.
NPL out shot Sayre 12-9 while the Redskins had a 4-3 edge in corner kicks.
Stetton McGoval made seven saves for the Mounties while Gelburtis Cole had six stops.
Bloomsburg 2, Wellsboro 0
Tristen Hartmann had two goals to help the Panthers top Wellsboro in non-league boys’ soccer action Friday.
Wellsboro out shot them 12-4 and had a 4-2 edge in corner kicks.
Ethan Ryan stopped two shots in net for the Hornets.
“Hats off to Bloom,” said Wellsboro coach Todd Fitch. “They traveled a long way to play us on a cold night and caught us off guard. They were simply better than us tonight.”
GIRLS SOCCER
Wyalusing 1, Wellsboro 0
A first half goal by Olivia Spencer gave the Lady Rams an NTL girls’ soccer win Friday.
Despite being out shot 15-3 Ram keeper Pearl O’Connor stopped all their shots, including a penalty kick, to get the shutout win.
Wellsboro goalie Lilly Abadi made two saves on the night.
The Hornets had a 4-1 corner kick edge.
Williamson 7, Sayre 2
Claire Miller had a hat trick as the Warriors picked up a win in non-league girls’ soccer action Friday.
Kirsten Green, Haley Warner and Haley Millard also had goals for Williamson.
Abby Moliski and Emily Sutryk had the two Redskin goals.
“Those eight girls played with all their heart tonight,” said Sayre coach Tracy Mennig. “They played for their seniors. I was thrilled Emily scored. She wanted it really bad. It was a great one too — a header off of Abby’s corner kick. And Abby finished her career with a beautiful goal. Maddie Lamanna almost had one but played strong in defense. It was a turbulent season to say the least but they fought til the end.”
Kylie Thompson had 17 saves in net for Sayre while Abby Ackley made 10 saves for the Warriors.
Williamson had a 24-12 and 6-3 edge in shots and corner kicks.
VOLLEYBALL
NEB 3, Williamsport 1
25-11, 22-25, 25-11, 25-19
Chloe Baker had 19 points, five aces, four kills, two assists and 11 digs in the non-league win.
McKenna Hurley had 15 points, nine kills and four digs; Kylie Lewis added six points, 15 assists and eight digs;: Lauryn Schultz had 11 points, six kills and six digs; Emily Susanj had six points, nine kills and 12 digs; Juliana Susanj added four points, two kills and 11 assists as Jordan Shumway finished with five kills.
