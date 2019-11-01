TIOGA JUNCTION — All-State hitter Caitlyn Callahan was throwing haymaker after haymaker at North Penn Liberty Thursday Night in the Class AA District IV Volleyball Championship match.
Plenty of them landed, in fact.
Callahan had fifteen kills in the second set alone and finally, at last, a team from Pennsylvania took a set off of North Penn Liberty, 25-20. One would’ve thought that may rattle the now four-time defending district champion Mounties.
It did not.
North Penn Liberty, led by a three headed trio of Joanne McNamara, Charisma Grega, and Maddison Minyo, stormed to take the third set 25-8 and ultimately win the fourth set too as they once again became the queens of district IV volleyball.
“It feels great (to win again). Wellsboro is a great team. We knew they would get a set off us eventually. they had us on our toes but we knew we had to come back stronger,” said the senior captain McNamara.
North Penn Liberty can make it look easy sometimes. The first set was an example of that as Wellsboro came out energized and ready to go and played at a high level. North Penn Liberty’s level was simply that much higher. The first set showed off the incredible defense the Mounties have showed all year, winning point after point through sheer refusal to let the ball hit the floor as Callahan and others teed off. They captured the first set 25-16 and looked to be on their way to another dominant straight set victory.
Caitlyn Callahan had other ideas. The 5’10 outside/middle hitter showed why she is considered to be the best weapon in District IV. Callahan had a staggering fifteen kills in just the second set, several coming from the back row, as an out of system North Penn Liberty Team kept giving Wellsboro free balls with which they’d set up Callahan. It was truly one of the great individual performances one will ever see as she willed Wellsboro to a 25-20 set win, the first the Mounties had dropped all year to a PA team. The crowd, which had already filled the Williamson gymnasium, had reached a crescendo. They knew they could be in for an all time classic, and these two fan bases know their volleyball.
North Penn Liberty had other ideas. They regrouped in that third set in a big way. In the final 28 points of the set, North Penn Liberty did not make a single error. It was suffocating defense and it slowed down Wellsboro’s momentum. Offensively, star outside hitters Charisma Grega and Maddison Minyo, who absolutely should receive all-state consideration, were given great sets by Julia Nawri and McNamara and got into a rhythm in the third set, something that would be huge in the fourth set.
Wellsboro Still had more punches to throw. After falling behind early in the 4th set 8-3, a string of Callahan kills made the set eventually tie up at 16-16. That’s when Grega and Minyo took their best swings of the match. They combined for five kills as North Penn stretched their lead to 23-17 before a timeout stopped action. Two points later, and North Penn Liberty’s senior class had accomplished what every single senior class anywhere sets out to do; win four district championships.
“I think it’s kind of bittersweet because I won’t be able to come back next year and do this again but it feels great,” remarked Minyo, who had 17 points, 15 kills, and 13 digs and was the energizer bunny all night for North Penn Liberty.
“Maddison was so fired up tonight and that showed on the court. Her enthusiasm is contagious,” remarked Jennifer Nawri, who won this championship in her first year as varsity coach.
Minyo had the play of the match when she took a Callahan swing off her head, got the ball up, and got the set back and put the ball to the floor. It encapsulated the attitude that North Penn Liberty plays with. No ball hits the floor. Every point matters.
Charisma Grega added 13 kills and 13 digs. Libero Ali Koval had 8 points and 27 digs. Grace Tice was a stalwart in the middle with 13 kills and 9 blocks.
Cait Callahan had 31 kills for Wellsboro.
