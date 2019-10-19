LIBERTY — Wellsboro looked like they could finally be the team from Pennsylvania to take a set off of North Penn Liberty when they took a 17-14 lead in the second set. North Penn Liberty Head Coach Jennifer Nawri used her last of two timeouts given to her for each set.
From that point on, NPL showed why they are a bonafide state title contender. They stormed back, winning 11 of the next 14 points, and five straight at 20-20 to take the set 25-20. They took Wellsboro’s and star outside hitter Caitlyn Callahan’s, who had thirteen kills on the night, best punch and like Ali vs Foreman, they were the ones who ended up delivering the knockout blow.
“They’re experienced players and confident players. They’ve been in this situation and they’ve played together for a long time. They know their roles and positions and that allows them to stay calm during those moments. They have trust in the team around them,” remarked Coach Nawri after the senior night sweep of Wellsboro, 25-13, 25-20, and 25-11.
“Coach said we just needed to play our game and we’d get it. We were hyped up for the first set and had a little let down but we settled in.”
When one watches North Penn Liberty play, there are no clear superstars. But, it’s a team chock full of good players who do a lot of things well. No one embodies that more than Senior Captain Madison Minyo. Minyo, the only player for NPL to play all six rotations, was phenomenal in the biggest moments of the match Friday Night and should garner legitimate all-state consideration.
“Ever since seventh grade I’ve called Madison a utility player. She’s fiery but calm at the same time and very vocal on the court and that’s invaluable for us,” stated Nawri.
Whether it was in the serve receive, the service line, defense or offense, Minyo was there for Liberty. She finished with 15 kills and nine digs and always seemed to make the right play.
“Front row is looking to attack and you’re just looking for open spots and then when I transition to back row it’s about playing defense and being in the right spots.”
This is North Penn Liberty’s third straight NTL Large School title and in just two weeks this senior class will be going for it’s fourth district title. Make no mistake, this is a team with more talent than just a district title, and bigger aspirations too. Holy Redeemer out of district four has given them trouble the last few years, but this could be the year NPL beats the Royals out of Wilkes Barre and could possibly be bringing back an unprecedented state championship to the NTL.
“It’s (states) is definitely something I think about. We need to take care of districts first but our goal has been to win that first match of states and go from there,” Said Minyo.
Coach Nawri echoed that sentiment. “The thought of it is just exciting. Our goal is to win that first game in states.”
The Mounties sure show the mental makeup of a team destined for a deep playoff run. When the going gets tough, the Mounties get going.
Charisma Grega finished with nine points, 11 kills, four blocks and eight digs for the Mountaineers while Julia Nawri added 11 points and 14 assists. JoAnne McNamara had 10 points and 14 assists; Lizzi Welch blocked shot kill attempts and Ali Koval had five points and 17 digs.
Callahan finished with 21 kills, eight points and four aces while teammate Breigh Kemp added five kills, 10 assists, 17 points, three aces and nine digs.
Megan Starkweather had four kills and 15 assists; Ryan Adams had seven points, two aces and 17 digs and Bailey Monks finished with two blocks.
