The season came to an end for the NP-Mansfield baseball team with a 13-5 loss to Hughesville in the District 4 playoffs on Saturday.

Hughesville scored in all but one of the innings, and had eight runs between the fifth and sixth innings to break open a game they led 5-4 at that point.

Noah Spencer and Bryan Bogaczyk had two hits each for NP-Mansfield, with Spencer driving in a run.

Cameron Fabian had a double, an RBI and a run scored and Blaze Deitrich had a hit and scored two runs, while Derek Litzleman had a hit.

Dylon Pequignot had three hits for Hughesville and started on the mound.

Jake Evans started for NPM.

Dylan Farnsworth had two hits, three RBI and two runs scored for Hughesville.