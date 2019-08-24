The first time Montoursville scored on Friday night, North Penn-Mansfield quickly had an answer.
The next time they scored Montoursville went on a 35-0 run as the Panthers dropped their season opener 49-17 to Montoursville.
Montoursville opened the scoring just 1:35 into the game as Rocco Pulizzi scored on a 15-yard run and Collin Gorini hit the extra point.
North Penn-Mansfield answered just 1:20 later as Colton Litzelman hit Logan Tokarz to get them to the two-yard line and Bryan Bogaczyk ran in from two-yards out and Kevin Alexander hit the extra point to tie things at 7.
Huntear Sherer then threw an 18-yard pass to CJ Signor for Montoursville and Gorini hit the kick with 7:48 left in the opening quarter and Shearer then threw a 25-yard pass to Jaxon Dalena and Gorini hit the kick with 2:43 left in the opening quarter.
Dylan Moll had a 73-yard punt return 59 seconds into the second quarter and Gorini hit the kick and Logan Ott had a four-yard score with 4:44 left in the half and Gorini hit the kick. Signor had a one-yard run and a Gorini kick to make it 42-7 at the half.
Alexander had a 35-yard field goal for NP-Mansfield with 6:08 left in the third to make it 42-10 and Litzelman hit Brandon Thompson on a three-yard pass with 9:28 left in the game and Alexander made the kick to make it 42-17.
Heath Jones had a one-yard score for Montoursville and Gorini hit the kick with 1:23 left in the game.
Litzelman threw for 86 yards and a score on 14-for-18 passing and Tokarz had two grabs for 44 yards and Michael Tice had two catches for 12 yards, while Rhyen Wilson had a 12-yard catch. Koleton Roupp had three grabs and Noah Spencer had two grabs.
Kaelan Matczak, Cameron Fabian and Thompson all had catches.
Kohen Lehman ran for 44 yards for NPM on four carries and Bogaczyk had 31 yards on 12 carries with a score, while Roupp had two carries for 24 yards.
Shearer threw for 77 yards on 5-for-6 passing with two scores and Maddix Dalena threw for 55 yards on 3-for-3 passing.
Dylan Blackwell led Montoursville with 45 yards rushing and Logan Ott ran for 44, while Pulizzi ran for 34.
Dalena had two grabs for 30 yards and a score and Cameron Wood had a 24 yard catch, while Signor had two grabs for 23 yards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.