MANSFIELD — North Penn-Mansfield rolled to a 57-32 non-league boys’ basketball win over Northwest on Monday.
Northwest led 12-11 after the first quarter but the Tigers put on the clamps, holding them to five second quarter points to take a 25-17 lead at the half.
They turned up the offense in the third, scoring 24 points, to pull away.
Jacob Evans led NPM with 15 points with Dominic Garverick scoring 10.
Alex Stein netted eight, Curtis Craig scored seven, Eli Shaw, Logan Tokarz and Seth Nelson each had four points, Brody Burleigh finished with three points and Tom King rounded things out with two points.
Wellsboro 69, CV 40
The Hornets pulled away in the second half to pick up the NTL boys’ basketball win Monday.
Wellsboro led just 18-15 after the first quarter and 29-23 at the half.
A 19 point third quarter gave them a 48-29 lead after three quarters en route to the win.
Joe Grab had 19 points and five steals in the win as Darryn Callahan netted 13 points and seven boards.
Liam Manning netted nine points, eight boards and three steals, Conner Adams had nine points and three assists and Ty Morral finished with eight points.
Carson Davis scored four points, Ty Wetzel chipped in with three and Isaac Keane and Ryan Sweet had two points a piece.
Keane also had five steals and four boards.
Seth Huyler led CV with 17 points as Owen Fitzwater scored five points.
Tucker St. Peter, Ben Cooper, Joel Heck and Dustin VanZile had three points each with Joe Easton, McGuire Painter and Darius Johnson all finished with two points.
CV won the JV game 51-41 as Ryan Sweet scored 11 to lead the Hornets.
Sullivan County 61, South Williamsport 53
It was a balanced effort for the Griffins in their Mid-Penn boys’ basketball win Monday.
The game was tied at 14-all after the first quarter but the Griffins held South to two second quarter points to take a 27-16 lead at the half.
South roared back with a 23 point third quarter to cut it to 41-39 going into the fourth.
In the final frame Sullivan got their offense going with a 20 point effort to nab the win.
Sam Carpenter had 13 points and five assists to lead the Griffins with Jesse Williams and Justin Metzger both netting 12 points. Metzger chipped in with nine boards.
Jalen Thomas finished with eight points and five assists, Alex Schweitzer had seven points and eight boards, Omar Rubio chipped in with five points as Gerhett Parrish finished with four points.
Ethan Laudenslager led South with 24 points.
Sullivan County won the JV contest 43-35 as Brion Fitzgerald had 16 points.
The Griffins host Lourdes on Friday.
GIRLS
Cameron County 44, Galeton 17
Cameron broke open a close game to nab the North Tier League girls’ basketball win Monday.
Galeton was down just 9-8 after the first quarter but an 11-2 run in the second by Cameron put them up 20-10 at the half.
They went on to out score the Tigers 24-7 in the second half.
Lauren Sauley had eight points and six boards to lead Galeton with Jessie Evans adding four points.
Cara Parsell had two points and nine boards, Sandy Bliss netted two points and Olivia Rohrbaugh notched a point.
Alli Macensky chipped in with seven rebounds and four blocks.
