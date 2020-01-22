MANSFIELD — Things looked grim at halftime of the Peg Berguson Memorial Game for the North Penn-Mansfield Tigers. The first half had not gone to Kipper Burleigh, who came into the game with 299 career wins, script whatsoever.
Wellsboro leading scorer Joe Grab had 19 points, Mansfield’s leading scorer Logan Tokarz had zero points and two fouls, and the Tigers trailed by 12, 36-24 at halftime in front of a raucous crowd. The script flipped completely. Tokarz had 16 second half points, Grab was held to only eight in the second half, and Mansfield made the plays in the last two minutes after a back and forth final quarter to win back the Berguson Trophy and get Burleigh his 300th career win, 66-60.
Burleigh demurred when asked about his 300th career win, saying that he had coached a lot of years. While that’s true, the 18th year head coach is averaging nearly 17 wins a season and his program has been the epitome of consistency. To get the win against Wellsboro in the Berguson game was extra special for Burleigh.
“I knew Peg well. She was a wonderful lady. My first year, her oldest son Jeff was a sophomore. Then came Mark and Tim and Luke and a lot of success and right after Luke came my kids,” said Burleigh. “Brody (Burleigh) is a freshman this year and is my last kid and for him to play big minutes tonight with all this game means will be a memory that will last a long, long time.”
Wellsboro was firmly in control of the game early on. Grab was getting to the rim in transition and Liam Manning (20 points eight rebounds) owned the paint. Mansfield went into the locker room after getting outscored by 10 in the second quarter and knew things needed to change.
“We went in there and we just knew we had to play better,” said Tokarz. “I knew I needed to play better and play smarter.”
NPM came out in the third on fire, scoring in their first five possessions, including two contested Tokarz threes to tie the game up at 40 and eventually take a lead before Liam Manning had four straight to send the game tied at 48 to the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter featured four ties and five lead changes before Mansfield finally grabbed a lead more than a basket when Tokarz drove baseline, scored and drew a foul. The ensuing foul shot was good.
Wellsboro would have one final chance, though. Down by two with under twenty seconds left, Isaac Keane got a wide open look at a three from the right corner right in front of his bench. It was no good, Mansfield got the rebound, and closed the game out at the foul line.”
Alex Stein was huge for Mansfield, holding Grab to just eight points in the second half. After the game, he was jubilant.
“It means so much for us to win Peggy (the Trophy),” he said. “I knew I needed to do a better job on Grab the second half and did.”
The SEC doesn’t have a monopoly on the phrase after all. Judging by the large celebration after the game, the North Penn-Mansfield rivalry just simply means more.
