There was a lot going on for the North Penn-Mansfield Lady Tigers heading into their game Tuesday night at home against Canton. It was senior night for their seven seniors, the top seven players in their rotation. It was a winner take all game to get into the NTL showdown, and JoAnne McNamara needed 19 points for 1,000 points. Despite having all of this linger in their heads for five days after the game originally scheduled for Friday was postponed, the Tigers played some of their best basketball of the season en route to a 80-54 win. The Tigers will travel to NTL Large School Champion Towanda on Thursday in the NTL Showdown semifinals.
The story of the night, though, was McNamara’s outstanding play. The Senior four-year starter scored 25 points, all of them coming in the paint or at the foul line, as she cemented her place in a long and storied Lady Tiger tradition.
“I’ve been blessed to coach a lot of girls who have reached this milestone,” NPM Head Coach Jason Dominick said. “I always try to instill to my girls that win a lot of games and the individual milestones will come.”
McNamara has racked up quite the list of accomplishments. The 5’2 lead guard has started every game in both Volleyball and Basketball in her high school career. Her 1,000 career points in basketball and 1,500 assists in volleyball, a total that is almost unheard of, will put her in the rafters forever.
“It hasn’t really sunk in yet,” McNamara said, reflecting on her scholastic accomplishments. “I remember watching (former North Penn Boys’ Basketball Guard) Jesse Kriner get 1,000 points when my dad was coaching him and then Kaitlyn (Garverick) and Ali (Hillson) getting it here in Mansfield and thinking ‘wow, that’s pretty cool.’ For me to be in their company is really cool, but I was more focused on winning.”
The 999th and 1,000th points of her career came at the foul line with just under three minutes left in the third quarter. The second foul shot hit nothing but net, and McNamara was embraced by her teammates, and then by Coach Dominick, who is her uncle, and her father, Assistant Coach Nate McNamara. It was special for McNamara, as over two dozen family members were in the crowd. To top it off, it was her 18th birthday. Quite the present.
“It was so special to get it at home and in front of my family,” McNamara said. “This is a basketball family. At Thanksgiving, we’re talking basketball. Christmas dinner, the topic is basketball so it was great to share this with everyone.”
McNamara’s performance underscored a great performance by a surging NPM team. Thought of as preseason favorites in the NTL before the season, the Tigers struggled early on. When the league title became out of reach, their focus shifted to making and then winning the NTL Showdown. Progress has been slow, but steady, and the Tigers appear to be peaking at the right time. Jaime Palmer is regaining her scoring form from last year, Hannah Bowens is playing the best basketball of her career, and Lizzi Welch continues to be a great inside-out threat, as she has over 500 career rebounds and has expanded her game to the three point line.
The Tigers led by just five at half, but back to back threes by Emma Palmer and Welch to start the second half and extend the lead to double digits. That ignited a huge Tiger run where a team that had fallen in love with the three point shot at times this year got the ball inside and played unselfish basketball, getting Canton in foul trouble, with Canton star Ellie Binford fouling out at the end of the third quarter. From that point, it was all Tigers. McNamara showed off her unselfishness as well, finishing with seven assists, with a handful of them coming on feeds to Jaime Palmer in transition. Palmer finished with 17 points.
“If we play like that and do the right things, we can play with anyone,” Dominick said.
