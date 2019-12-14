APALACHIN, N.Y. — Nick Beers had 34 points to lead North Rome Christian Schools past Cortland Christian 63-27 in boys’ basketball action Friday.
Beers also had eight rebounds while Tommy Roberts averaged eight points and five steals.
Jordan Gray netted six with five boards and three steals and Adam Rosenberger and Trevor Brown both netted five, with Brown adding four assists.
Noah Bennett notched three points as Adam Gorsline and Jehiel Dewing both had two.
Cortland Christian 43, NRCS 38
APALACHIN, N.Y. — The Lady Eagles came up short in their girls’ basketball game Friday.
After a low scoring first quarter that saw NRCS going up 5-4 with Cortland taking a 23-22 lead at the half as things opened up in the second quarter.
They out scored NRCS 12-4 to take a 35-26 lead after three.
The Eagles rallied in the fourth with 12 points but it came up short.
Abby Winward led NRCS with 18 points while Destiny Middaugh added nine.
Sarah Mosher scored five, Megan Dewing netted four and Saydie Cubbedge chipped in with two points.
