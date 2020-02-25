With 6.5 seconds left in the game and down by 2 points, Twin Tiers Zhamere Dupree gathered up a rebound off a missed NRCS free throw and quickly moved up the court. North Rome had been unable to stop Dupree for most of the game as the quick guard had sliced and diced his way to 32 points already.
As Dupree dribbled up the right sideline North Rome’s Nick Beers and Adam Rosenberger slammed the door shut to the lane.
Dupree was forced to pick up his dribble and pass the ball back out to his teammate who once got control of the ball the final buzzer sounded giving the North Rome Eagles the win 59-57 to claim the NY-PENN Tournament Title..
The Eagles last won the tournament in 2017.
During the regular season NRCS lost to Twin Tiers twice; at home 68-60 and away 56-44. In the semi-final contest NRCS defeated Ross Corners by a count of 61-49. This win also avenged two regular season losses to that opponent.
In the championship game Twin Tiers would jump out front taking a 16-14 advantage after one period. Although, getting into some early foul trouble North Rome would continue to play aggressive defense in the second period.
The Eagles would force the turnovers into fast breaks and some highlight reel finishes going the other way. At the halfway point North Rome now led 35-27.
The third frame was a back and forth period which saw both teams play tough defense. After three periods the score stood at 42-39 with NRCS leading.
During the fourth period Twin would take the lead 51-49 but NRCS would not lose focus and see six different players score in the frame.
NRCS had to overcome major foul trouble, with one starter fouling out and the other four starters finishing with four fouls apiece.
NRCS would be led in scoring from Jordan Gray with 18 points including 10 rebounds and eight assists. Gray’s almost triple double performance helped him to receive the tournament MVP award.
Also for NRCS Trevor Brown scored 11, Jehiel Dewing scored 9, Tommy Roberts scored 8, Nick Beers scored 7, and Adam Rosenberger scored 6.
Roberts also finished with 11 rebounds and led in steals with four. Beers led the team with four blocks.
For the regular season Beers was selected as a First Team NYPENN all-star while Roberts was selected as a Second Team NYPENN all-star.
The Eagles now stand at 15-5 overall and will travel to the NPCA tournament March 5-7.
