The NTL recently announced their 2022 First, Second, and Honorable Mention All-Star teams for the boys soccer season.
Player of the Year
Peyton McClure (Wellsboro)
Coach of the Year
Todd Fitch (Wellsboro)
Rookie of the Year
Alex Citrino (Wellsboro)
Offensive Player of the Year
Jack Poirier (Wellsboro)
Defensive Player of the Year
Alex Campbell (Athens)
First Team All-Stars
Defense
Peyton McClure (Wellsboro)
Alex Campbell (Athens)
Joe Stanton (NEB)
Cody Peers (Williamson)
Offense
Caden Smith (Wellsboro)
Zach Pagano (Galeton)
Korey Miller (Athens)
Brady Stetter (NP-Liberty)
Mid-Field
Jack Poirier (Wellsboro)
Sam Rudy (Wellsboro)
Cesar Alvarez (NEB)
Duncan Kerr (Williamson)
Goalkeeper
Aiden Gehman (Wellsboro)
Second Team All-Stars
Defense
Robert Kipferl (Williamson)
Ethan Cole (Troy)
Ian Hoose (Wellsboro)
Watson Feil (Wellsboro)
Offense
Gavin Sykora (Galeton)
Alex Citrino (Wellsboro)
Josh Stanton (NEB)
Trent Achey (Williamson)
Mid-Field
Braydon Post (Athens)
Matt Smith (Galeton)
Brady Spalding (Troy)
Will Gehman (Williamson)
Goalkeeper
Logan Stickler (Williamson)
Honorable Mention All-Stars
Defense
Matt Zur (Galeton)
Conner Barnes (Towanda)
Corey Smith (NP-Liberty)
Gabe Sprouse (Wellsboro)
Jordan Monroe (Williamson)
Offense
Lucas Cuneo (Wellsboro)
Ayden Sprague (Williamson)
Maco Quiros (Athens)
Kade Ficks (Williamson)
Mid-Field
Zach Wilcox (NP-Liberty)
Jack Wheaton (Towanda)
Jacob Abadi (Wellsboro)
Mitch Hamilton (Athens)
Goalkeeper
Ayden Whipple (Galeton)
