The Northern Tier League announced their top-award winners this past week as well as All-Star teams for the 2022 season.

Canton’s Aislyn Williams, Athens’ Jenny Ryan, and Wyalusing’s Priscella Newton would garner top honors for their performance this past season – With Williams being named Utility Player of the Year, Newton recognized as the Defensive Player of the Year, and Ryan got the nod for Offensive Player of the Year.