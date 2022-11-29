The Northern Tier League announced their top-award winners this past week as well as All-Star teams for the 2022 season.
Canton’s Aislyn Williams, Athens’ Jenny Ryan, and Wyalusing’s Priscella Newton would garner top honors for their performance this past season – With Williams being named Utility Player of the Year, Newton recognized as the Defensive Player of the Year, and Ryan got the nod for Offensive Player of the Year.
Below is the full list of All-Stars for NTL Large and Small School as well as the top award winners.
Darby Stetter-North Penn-Liberty
Priscilla Newton-Wyalusing
Utility Player of the Year
Coaching Staff of the Year
Large School First Team All-Stars
Aubrey Pequignot-North Penn-Liberty
Saige Lehman-North Penn-Liberty
Large School Second Team All-Stars
Emily Starkweather-Wellsboro
Alexia Kshir-North Penn-Liberty
McKenna Lightner-North Penn-Liberty
Payton Chapel-North Penn-Liberty
Small School First Team All-Stars
Gracie Stephens-Williamson
Taylor Rae Jones-Williamson
Gabby Susanj-Northeast Bradford
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.