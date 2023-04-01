TOWANDA — The Northern Tier League recently announced its boys basketball award winners and All-Stars.
Leading the way is North Penn-Mansfield’s Karson Dominick, who has been picked as the Player of the Year for the 2022-23 season.
Wellsboro’s Conner Adams has been named the Offensive Player of the Year, while Canton’s Weston Bellows is the Defensive Player of the Year.
Troy’s Lincoln Chimics is the 6th Man of the Year and North Penn-Mansfield has been named the Coaching Staff of the Year.
The NTL Large School Division First Team consists of Athens’ Mason Lister, Mansfield’s Brody Burleigh, Troy’s Jack Burbage and Evan Woodward, Wellsboro’s Peyton McClure and Wyalusing’s Blake Morningstar.
The Large School Second Team features Athens’ Xavier Watson, Mansfield’s Alex Davis and Sam Lawrence, Towanda’s Teagan Irish, Troy’s Justice Chimics and Wellsboro’s Cameron Brought.
The NTL Small School First Team includes Canton’s Kyle Kapichok, North Penn-Liberty’s Derek Litzelman and Daniel Sherant, Northeast Bradford’s Brayden Miller and Sayre’s Jackson Hubbard and Nick Pellicano.
The Small School Second Team has Canton’s Ben Fitch, Cowanesque Valley’s Fletcher Good, Liberty’s Adynn Wheeland, NEB’s Joe Stanton and Josh Stanton, and Sayre’s Zack Garrity.
Sports Editor
