WILLIAMSPORT — Defending District 4 Boys’ AA long jump champion Kashawn Cameron was unable to defend his crown this year, but received a pretty good consolation prize, finishing second and punching a ticket to the State meet next weekend in Shippensburg as area boys track athletes competed at Williamsport HIgh School on day one of the 2022 PIAA District 4 Track Championships.
Cameron got a late start on the season due to injury, but is starting to round into form just weeks into his season.
“It’s a great feeling. I’m really excited to go back,” Cameron said. “I think I’ve been pretty consistent on my journey back into it. I feel great.”
His top jump of 21 feet, 5 ½ inches was behind Southern Columbia’s Jake Rose, who jumped 22-2 1/2 inches.
Other competitors for the Rams included Grady Cobb who took 19th in the long jump with a jump of 18-5. James Rogan took 22nd in the boys 110 hurdles with a time of 19.22 seconds.
Jacob Palfreyman took 12th in the shot put with a throw of 42-7 1/4, and the boys 4x800 relay team of Jake Caplan, Landen Kaufmann, Brody Fuhrey and Clayton Petlock took 16th with a time of 9 minutes, 25.61 seconds.
Canton had three competitors on the boys side.
Isaiah Niemczyk took 16th in the long jump with a jump of 18-11 1/4 and teammate Caiden Williams took 21st with a jump of 18-1 1/2. Williams was ninth in the shot put with a throw of 43 feet and William Colton took 20th in that same event with a throw of 39-4 1/4.
For Troy, Dustin Hagin led the way.
He advanced to the finals of the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.29 and took third in the long jump with a best jump of 21-2. Colin Loveland took 10th in the long jump with a jump of 19-10 3/4.
Mason Imbt took eighth in the shot put with a throw of 43-10 ¼, and the 4x800 meter relay of Jacob Hinman, Hart Houseknecht, Brayden Spalding and Seth Seymour took 15th with a time of 9:07.66
For Northeast Bradford, Dan Seeley took 4th in the shot put with a throw of 46-8, and teammate Ethan Finch took 10th with a throw of 42-9.
Austin Kithcart took 18th in the boys 110 hurdles with a time of 18.22, and the 4x800m team of Aiden Kapr, Shakei Smith Ryan Jones and Brandon Kuhn took 11th with a time of 8:53.27.
The Athens boys — competing at the AA level along with the other area teams — had entries Thursday evening as well.
Jaden Wright qualified for the 100 finals with a time of 11.57, and teammate Kolsen Keathley took 19th with a time of 12.08.
In the 110 hurdles, Levi Kuhns took 13th with a time of 17.30, and Ronel Ankam took 23rd with a time of 22.34.
Josh Martin took 21st in the javelin with a throw of 130feet.
The 4x800 team put themselves on the podium with an eighth place finish by team members Sander Bertsch, Ryan Thompson, Ethan Denlinger, and Kyle Anthony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.