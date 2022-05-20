WILLIAMSPORT — Defending District 4 Boys’ AA long jump champion Kashawn Cameron was unable to defend his crown this year, but received a pretty good consolation prize, finishing second and punching a ticket to the State meet next weekend in Shippensburg as area boys track athletes competed at Williamsport HIgh School on day one of the 2022 PIAA District 4 Track Championships.

Cameron got a late start on the season due to injury, but is starting to round into form just weeks into his season.

“It’s a great feeling. I’m really excited to go back,” Cameron said. “I think I’ve been pretty consistent on my journey back into it. I feel great.”

His top jump of 21 feet, 5 ½ inches was behind Southern Columbia’s Jake Rose, who jumped 22-2 1/2 inches.

Other competitors for the Rams included Grady Cobb who took 19th in the long jump with a jump of 18-5. James Rogan took 22nd in the boys 110 hurdles with a time of 19.22 seconds.

Jacob Palfreyman took 12th in the shot put with a throw of 42-7 1/4, and the boys 4x800 relay team of Jake Caplan, Landen Kaufmann, Brody Fuhrey and Clayton Petlock took 16th with a time of 9 minutes, 25.61 seconds.

Canton had three competitors on the boys side.

Isaiah Niemczyk took 16th in the long jump with a jump of 18-11 1/4 and teammate Caiden Williams took 21st with a jump of 18-1 1/2. Williams was ninth in the shot put with a throw of 43 feet and William Colton took 20th in that same event with a throw of 39-4 1/4.

For Troy, Dustin Hagin led the way.

He advanced to the finals of the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.29 and took third in the long jump with a best jump of 21-2. Colin Loveland took 10th in the long jump with a jump of 19-10 3/4.

Mason Imbt took eighth in the shot put with a throw of 43-10 ¼, and the 4x800 meter relay of Jacob Hinman, Hart Houseknecht, Brayden Spalding and Seth Seymour took 15th with a time of 9:07.66

For Northeast Bradford, Dan Seeley took 4th in the shot put with a throw of 46-8, and teammate Ethan Finch took 10th with a throw of 42-9.

Austin Kithcart took 18th in the boys 110 hurdles with a time of 18.22, and the 4x800m team of Aiden Kapr, Shakei Smith Ryan Jones and Brandon Kuhn took 11th with a time of 8:53.27.

The Athens boys — competing at the AA level along with the other area teams — had entries Thursday evening as well.

Jaden Wright qualified for the 100 finals with a time of 11.57, and teammate Kolsen Keathley took 19th with a time of 12.08.

In the 110 hurdles, Levi Kuhns took 13th with a time of 17.30, and Ronel Ankam took 23rd with a time of 22.34.

Josh Martin took 21st in the javelin with a throw of 130feet.

The 4x800 team put themselves on the podium with an eighth place finish by team members Sander Bertsch, Ryan Thompson, Ethan Denlinger, and Kyle Anthony.