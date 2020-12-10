It was a strange high school football season.
With everything going on, some teams played double as many games as others. Many teams never faced many teams in their own division, and no one played an entire league schedule.
With everything that happened this year, the NTL coaches picked their all-stars, and did one list, not separated by small and large school this year, or first and second team.
At quarterback the coaches named Athens’ Mason Lister; Montgomery’s Logan Almeida; Dom Ayers of Troy; South’s Landon Lorson; NP-Mansfield’s Colton Litzleman; Mason Johnson of Towanda; Cooper Kitchen of Canton; Mitchell Burke of Wyalusing; Branson Eyer of Muncy and Isaac Keane of Wellsboro.
Shayne Reid of Athens; Kaide Drick of Montgomery; Caleb Binford of Troy; Damien Landon of Troy; Zack Miller and Lane Lusk of South; Kohen Lehman of NP-Mansfield’ Sayre’s Jake Bennett and David Northrup; Riley Parker and Hayden Ward of Canton; George May of Northwest; Alex Mosier of Wyalusing; Bucktail’s Gage Sutliff; Muncy’s Ethan Gush and Darryn Callahan of Wellsboro are the running back.
The receivers are Karter Rude of Athens; Montgomery’s Maurice Walters and Colton Hans; Tanyon Brown of CV; Ridge Spencer and Nick Williams of Troy; Grant Bachman of South; Koleton Roupp and Noah Spencer of NP-Mansfield; Trent Kitchart and Haven Benjamin-Fee of Towanda; Weston Bellows and Joel Sc hoonover of Canton; Kashawn Cameron and Nolan Oswald of Wyalusing; Ross Eyer of Muncy and Zach Singer and Connor Adams of Wellsboro.
Ben Pernaselli of Athens; Montgomery’s Ben Marino; Troy’s Morgan Madigan; Jake Casella of South; Canton’s Ben Knapp; Blake Morningstar of Wyalusing and Gage Wertz of Muncy are the tight ends.
The offensive linemen are Connor Sindoni and Ian Wright of Athens; Montgomery’s Thayden Miller and Bradley Leon; Kade Sottolano of CV; Troy’s Mason Imbt; Kaden Raub and Eli Crane and South’s Ryan Rischcoff; Lucas Long and Austin Bowersox.
NP-Mansfield’s Logyn Choplosky and Brett Harvey; Sayre’s Zack Belles; Nik Polzella and Jordan Goodrich are on the line with Canton’s Caiden Williams; Derek Atherton-Ely and Connor Davis and Northwest’s Tristan Lepore. Wyalusing’s Zach Shaffer; Spencer Krewson and Alex Hunsinger are on the line with Muncy’s Isaac Harris and Travis Fogelman and Wellsboro’s Kyle Manogue and Danny Timmons.
The defensive tackles are Wright, Sindoni, Leon, Imbt, Raub, Rischcoff; Chris Confer of South; Choplosky; Glen Romberger of Sayre; Belles; Towanda’s Clay Watkins; Knapp, Atherton-Ely; May; Wyalusing’s Ken Warfle and Connor Wickizer and Paul Risley of Bucktail and Manogue.
The defensive ends are Pernaselli; Leon and Miller of Montgomery; Jake Deitrick and Landon from Troy, along with Jake and Ryan Casella of South; Coleman Jeliff of NP-Mansfield; Goodrich and Donavan Wynn of Sayre; Williams of Canton; Chase Biller of Northwest; Jordan Lamb and Jacob Horner of Wyalusing; Harris and Xander Brown of Muncy and Ryan Sweet of Wellsboro.
The linebackers oare Tanner Dildine and Caleb Nichols of Athens; Ben Marino and Evan Strausbaugh of Montgomery; Mike Sipps of CV; Chase Robert and Binford of Troy and Lane Lusk and Clayton Swarthout of South.
Harvey of NP-Mansfield is a linebacker with Zach Garrity and Northrup of Sayre and Kitchart of Towanda.
Ward of Canton along with Brennan Taylor of Canton are linebackers with Northwest’s Jake Bobersky and Landon Hufford of Northwest.
Wyalusing’s Shaffer and Elijah Yoder of Wyalusing are the linebackers with Sutliff of Bucktail, Gush of Muncy and Joe Brown of Wellsboro.
The corners are Reid and Drick along with Spencer and Williams of Troy; Grant Bachman and Cameron Greenway of South are corners with Cameron Fabian of NP-Mansfield and Matt Lane of Sayre. Benjamin-Fee is a corner with Schoonover and Cameron Bellows of Canton and Liam Franklin and Oswald of Wyalusing and Chase Crawley of Muncy with Callahan of Wellsboro.
Karter Rude of Athens is a safety on the all-star team with Montgomery’s Logan pick; Troy’s Gavin Cohick and Lorson of South. Weston Bellows of Canton; Northwest’s Ryan Wassel and Jacob Bruyn of Wyalusing are safety’s with Dylan Cross and Ross Eyer and Branson Eyer of Muncy, along with Wellsboro’s Adams.
The kickers are Reid, Gabe McNear of Montgomoery; Riley Hockman of South; NP-Mansfield’s Kevin Alexander; Logan Lambert of Towanda and Jack Poirier of Wellsboro.
The punters are Nichols of Athens; Gabe McNear of Montgomery; South’s Rischcoff; Luke Horton of Sayre; Burke of Wyalusing and Ashton Intallura of Bucktail.
The returners are Maurice Walters of Montgomery; Caleb Binford of Troy; Miller of South; Jake Shotwell of CMVT; Spencer of NP-Mansfield; Carter Hontz of Northwest; Wyalusing’s Cameron and Will Kibler of Wellsboro.
Tucker St. Peter of CV; Horton and Dylan Cross of Bucktail are honorable mention quarterbacks and Nichols of Athens; Colby Springman of Montgomery; CV’s Elliott Good and Cody Fleming; Garrity of Sayre; Brian Arnold of Wyalusing; Ty Nixon of Muncy and Nick Smith of Wellsboro are honorable mention running backs.
J.J. Babcock of Athens; Brandon Thompson of NP-Mansfield; Sayre’s Josh Arnold and Dom Fabbri; Landon Hufford of Northwest; Chase Crawley of Muncy and Kibler and Sweet of Wellsboro are honorable mention receivers.
Jacob Schmitt of CV; Chase Biller of Northwest and Zach Pick of Bucktail are honorable mention tight ends.
The honorable mention linemen are Lucas Aquilio and Zac Gowin of Athens; Montgomery’s Brent Leon and Gabe Wright; Sipps and Miche Robbins of CV; CMVT’s Weston Kingston; Logan Makley and Jacob Johnson of NP-Mansfield; Towanda’s John Schoonover and Brady Harrington and Alex Perez; Liam Reinard and James Sorber of Northwest; Paul Risley of Bucktail; Muncy’s Brown and Wellsboro’s Wyatt Gastrock; Cameron Butler and Landon Goetsch.
The honorable mention defensive tackles are Gage Mebane and Mason Nelson of Canton; Tristan Lepore of Northwest; Bucktail’s Will Kelley and Alex Kitchen and Wellsboro’s Gastrock.
The defensive ends are Fisher VanDruff of NP-Mansfield; Evan Landis of Canton; Intallura of Bucktail and Nick Smith of Wellsboro.
The linebackers on honorable mention are Troy Jennings of Athens; Springman; Seth Shoemaker of CMVT; Bennett and Logan Chapman of Sayre; Mason Hartmann of Towanda; Davis of Canton; Buzz Sorber of Northwest; Jeremiah Brown of Wyalusing; Pick of Bucktail; Paul Pepper of Muncy and Hayes Campbell of Wellsboro.
The corners on honorable mention are Jared Peterson of Athens; Fabbri of Sayre; Hunter Gmiter of Northwest; Trisan Probst of Bucktail; Wertz of Muncy and Kibler of Wellsboro.
The safeties on honorable mention are Chris Bathgate of Athens and Walters of Montgomery. Jackson Hubbard and Dylan Watkins of Sayre are on honorable mention with Wyatt Delamater and Zach Schoonover of Towanda with Hontz of Northwest and Keane of Wellsboro.
The honorable mention kickers are Sayre’s Nik Bentley and Matt Foley of Northwest and the punters are Scott Oliver of Northwest and Poirier of Wellsboro.
