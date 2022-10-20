The 2022 NTL Cross Country All-Star teams were chock full of local runners.
Northeast Bradford’s Gracelyn Laudermilch earned the honor of Girls Runner of the Year.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
The 2022 NTL Cross Country All-Star teams were chock full of local runners.
Northeast Bradford’s Gracelyn Laudermilch earned the honor of Girls Runner of the Year.
The members of girls first-team all-stars are Wyalusings’s Kayla Beebe and Megan King, NEB’s Anaiah Kolesar and Lilah Hughes, Troy’s Alyssa Parks, and Athens’ Emma Bronson and Sara Bronson.
The girls second-team all-stars include Towanda’s Marissa Wise, Wyalusing’s Laina Beebe, Canton’s Camille McRoberts, NEB’s Amelia Kapr, Athens’ Thea Bentley, North Penn Mansfield’s Addison Farrer and Wellsboro’s Madeline Gage.
NEB’s coaches took home the Girls Coaching Staff of the Year award.
Kristian Mizdail of Cowanesque Valley was named the Boys Runner of the Year, and CV’s coaches earned the designation of the top boys staff.
The boys first-team all-stars are NEB’s Creed Dewing, CV’s Owen Cummings and Nathaniel Welch, Wyalusing’s Jeremy Clauser, Towanda’s Eric McGee and Athens’ Ethan Denlinger and Ethan Hicks.
The boys second-team runners are NEB’s Norman Strauss, Dayton Russel and Ryan Jones, Towanda’s Luke Tavani and Nate Spencer, Wyalusing’s Trennan Tewksbury, and CV’s Duncan Kerr.
Next up for the all-stars and their teammates are the District IV Championships on Oct. 27 at Bloomsburg University.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.