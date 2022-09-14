Athens and Sullivan County at NEB
ROME — Athens and Sullivan County traveled to face Northeast Bradford for an NTL cross country meet on Tuesday. Both the NEB boys and girls squads went 2-0, while both Athens teams defeated Sullivan County.
Girls
NEB topped Athens 19-42 and Sullivan County 15-50, while Athens beat Sullivan County 21-36.
NEB’s Gracelyn Laudermilch finished in 20 minutes, 30 seconds to take first overall.
Sara Bronson paced Athens with a time of 21:02 to take second overall.
The Lady Panthers took third through fifth place, with Anaiah Kolesar (21:16) in third, Amelia Kapr (22:24) in fourth and Lilah Hughes (22:33) in fifth.
Sullivan County’s top finisher was Libby Moore, who placed ninth with a time of 26:37.
Emma Bronson was the second Athens runner to finish — and sixth overall — with a time of 22:51, while Thea Bentley took seventh in 23:37 and Emily Henderson was eighth in 26:33.
Athens’ Olivia Cheresnowsky finished tenth with a time of 27:48, one second ahead of teammate Abby Prickett.
Boys
The Panthers won 19-42 over Athens and 15-50 over Sullivan County, and Athens got a 21-36 win over Sullivan County.
State medalist Creed Dewing picked up where he left off for NEB, finishing first with a time of 18:08, 53 seconds ahead of Athens’ Ethan Hicks, who ran a 19:01 to take second.
NEB’s Norman Strauss took third overall with a time of 19:24, with teammate Aidan Kapr placing fourth in 19:26.
Ayden Finch ran a 19:30 to take fifth for NEB, and Dayton Russell was sixth in 19:36.
Athens’ Ethan Denlinger was seventh with a time of 19:44 and NEB’s Ryan Jones was one second behind in eighth.
Nate Prickett (20:47), Ronel Ankam (21:20) and Carter Lewis (21:50) completed Athens’ top five.
Tucker Blasi paced Sullivan County with a time of 20:24 to take 10th place.
Both teams will run again next Tuesday, as Athens will host Sayre and Troy, while NEB will travel to Canton.
CV and Towanda at Troy
TROY — The Troy boys and girls cross country teams opened up their NTL seasons by hosting Cowanesque Valley and Towanda on Tuesday.
Girls
Troy defeated Towanda 22-33 and CV 22-34, while Towanda won 27-28 over CV.
Alyssa Parks led the Lady Trojans with a first-place finish in 21:41, and teammate Katie Lackey was second in 22:52.
Marissa Wise was the first Towanda runner to cross the finish line with a time of 23:17 to take third overall.
Troy’s Lillian DePew was fourth with a time of 23:55.
Towanda’s Madison Nonneamacher finished sixth in 25:29.
Isis Lyon (26:03) and Lilly Robbin (28:57) completed the top five for Troy, while Dixie Brown (27:22), Noelle Rogers (28:53) and Gracie Carter (29:08) rounded out Towanda’s top five.
Boys
CV earned wins over both Towanda and Troy, while Towanda won 18-41 over Troy.
CV runners took first through fourth place, led by Owen Cummings and Kristian Mizdail with matching 17:31’s.
Towanda’s Luke Tavani finished in fifth with a time of 18:54.
Eric McGee was sixth for Towanda in 18:59 and teammate Nate Spencer was right behind him with a time of 19 minutes.
The first Troy runner to finish was Jacob Hinman in ninth with a time of 19:29, and Towanda’s Jack Tavani was 10th in 19:39.
Jacob Carr ran a 19:58 to complete Towanda’s top five.
For Troy, Hart Houseknecht ran a 19:57, Brody Campbell posted a 21:03, Lucas Loxley had a 21:21 and Trevon Teribury ran a 21:31 to complete the top five.
Wellsboro and Sayre at Canton
CANTON — The Canton boys and girls cross country teams hosted Wellsboro and Sayre on Tuesday and went a combined 4-0 on the day.
Girls
Canton defeated Wellsboro 23-30 and Sayre 20-34. Sayre picked up a win against Wellsboro.
Kali Wesneski paced the Lady Warriors with a time of 25:33 which earned her second overall behind Wellsboro’s Madeline Gage.
Emmie Tymeson was third overall with a time of 26:30, and Laci Niemczyk took fourth in 27:11.
Sayre’s Corey Ault posted a 27:42 to place fifth overall.
Jazmyn Hicock recorded a 28:38 for Canton, while Rose Shikanga (28:53), Deborah Shikanga (29:29) and Isabella Russo (32:32) rounded things out for Sayre.
Boys
The Warriors defeated Sayre 20-38 and topped Wellsboro 25-31, and Wellsboro won over Sayre.
Sayre’s Sam Claypool ran a 21:25 to finish third overall and Brayden Vroman led Canton with a 21:49, good for fourth.
Wellsboro’s Chris Greenwalt was first overall.
Lawrence Halbfoerster was fifth overall with a time of 22:12 for the Warriors, while Simon Wile (22:40), Hunter Brackman (23:29), Joshua Hess (23:56) and Tyler Engel (31:10) also competed for Canton.
Sayre’s other runner in the boys race was Mark Golden, who posted a 26:27.
Both Sayre and Canton will be back in action next Tuesday as Sayre travels to Athens and Canton hosts Northeast Bradford.
NP-Mansfield at Wyalusing
WYALUSING — The Wyalusing cross country teams welcomed North-Penn Mansfield for an NTL meet on Tuesday, and the Rams earned dominant wins in both the boys and girls races.
Girls
The Lady Rams defeated NP-M 17-42, and occupied six of the top seven spots.
Kayla Beebe took first place with a time of 22:20, and Megan King was second in 22:49.
Laina Beebe ran a 23:20 to earn third place, and NP-M’s Addison Farrer was fourth.
Kassandra Kerin posted a 24:38, Riley Porter had a 24:43 and Kira Allen ran a 24:54 to top out the top seven for Wyalusing.
Haley Anaya also competed for the Lady Rams, finishing in 32:42.
Boys
Wyalusing bested NP-M by a score of 25-44, as the Rams took first through fifth place.
Trennan Tewksbury led the way with a time of 18:20 and Jeremy Clauser was next with an 18:43.
Jake Caplan finished third in 19:54, Landen Kauffman was fourth in 20:29 and Clayton Petlock was fifth in 20:40.
Stephen Fields finished eighth with a time of 21:38.
Ethan Lewis (22:16), John Heeman (22:34) and Joshua Fields (22:49) rounded things out for Wyalusing.
Wyalusing will compete at Sullivan County next Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
