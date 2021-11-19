A lot of times over the years when a Northern Tier League team made states in a sport, they were forced to travel hours to play a team that only had to travel 10 or 20 minutes down the road.
This year, the PIAA has made it where one team gets a home game in the first round of football states — and that means the Canton Warriors will be playing a state playoff game right in their backyard.
The Warriors, who are ranked No. 1 in the state by PA Football News, will take on No. 3 Steelton-Highspire at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Towanda’s Endless Mountains Sports Complex.
This is a great opportunity for the Warriors, who rolled over Muncy 45-7 in last week’s district final, but it’s also a great chance for the Northern Tier League to show a team from the southern part of the state what football is all about up here.
Lets face it, the NTL does not garner the respect it deserves when it comes to people from other parts of the state. To those from the outside, we are just a bunch of small schools that can’t compete with teams from the Lehigh Valley, Harrisburg or Pittsburgh — and football doesn’t mean as much as it does in those places.
Well, this Saturday afternoon is an opportunity for the Canton Warriors to prove they belong on top of the state rankings — and for the fans of the NTL to show up, be loud and show the rest of the state what football means to this area.
We all know that throughout the regular season, and even the district playoffs, the teams in the NTL are rivals. They are trying to beat each other, and their fans are certainly not cheering for the opposing team on Friday nights.
But those “rivalries” should not stop the fans of the other NTL teams from cheering on the Warriors as they look to represent the league and this area by making a run for a state championship.
I’ve seen fans from the NTL come together in wrestling at the state championships in Hershey. When a wrestler from Athens or Wyalusing or Canton is in the state tournament, the different pockets of NTL fans scattered around the Giant Center will be cheering those kids on — no matter what school they are from.
It should be the same way for this Canton football team.
A Saturday afternoon game in Towanda is the perfect opportunity for fans from all around the Northern Tier League to find some Canton red to wear, show up and support the Warriors as they take on the defending state champs from Steelton-Highspire.
It’s rare that a team from the NTL has an opportunity to play a state game this close to home — and we should all be there supporting this talented group of Warriors.
