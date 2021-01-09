The NTL named their academic all-star football team.
Athletes with a 3.8 or higher GPA made the gold list.
For Athens Lucas Aquilio, Tanner Dildine and Zac Gowin made the gold list and Karter Rude, Logan Minard and Ethan Wilcox made it.
Sophomores Mason Lister, Caleb Nichols, Matt Machmer, Joe Blood, Christ Mitchell, Chris BathBradley Bouck and Skyler Mathews made it with freshmen Josh Nittinger and Kaden Parrish.
Canton had Austin Allen, Derek Atherton-Ely, Cameron Bellows, Weston Bellows, Bailey Ferguson, Tyler Jannone, Cooper Kitchen, Ben Knapp, Evan Landis, Gavin Morse, Riley Parker, Carter Route, Joel Schoonover, Mason Shultz, Brennen Taylor, Hayden Ward, Hudson Ward, Timmy Ward and Caiden Williams on the gold list.
Wellsboro had Dylan Abernathy, Cameron Brought, Darryn Callahan, Wyatt Gastrock, Landon Goetsch, Blake Levindoski, Jack Poirier, Dallas Shultz, Aiden Tom and Spencer Wetzel on the list.
Sayre’s Josh Arnold, Dominic Fabbri, Brayden Horton, Lucas Horton, Gabriel Horton, Jackson Hubbard, David Northrup and Dylan Watkins made the gold list.
Wyalusing’s Mitchell Burke, Spencer Krewson, Shane Malinkowski, Nolan Oswald, Alex Hunsinger and Jordan Lamb made it with Towanda’s John Schoonover, Adrien Wetherbee, Logan Lambert, Grady Flynn and Austin Bump made the team.
NP-Mansfield had Logyn Choplosky, Brett Harvey, Cameron Fabian, Coleman Jeliff, Sammy Lawrence, Colton Litzelman, Gunner Pequignot, Koleton Roupp, Gaven Sexauer, Eli Shaw, Noah Spencer, Brandon Thompson, Fisher VanDruff and Rhyen Wilson on the gold team.
The silver team is athletes with a 3.4-3.7 GPA. Athens’ Ben Pernaselli, J.J. Babcock, Jared Peterson, Shayne Reid, Troy Jennings and Jaden Wright made the silver team with Canton’s Dylan Frisbie, Jason Mahosky and Ryland Sakers.
Wellsboro’s Conner Adams, Trevor Ash, Conner Baker, Dustin Benedict, Coleman Brown, Hayes Campbell, Justice Harlan, Isaac Keane, Kanan Keck, Johnathan Patterson, Zach Singer, Ryan Sweet and Tylar Wright are on the silver list.
Sayre’s Jordan Goodrich is on the silver team with Towanda’s Mason Hartmann, Brady Harrington, Grady Templeton, Justin Schoonover and MIchael West and NP-Mansfield’s Kevin Alexander and Bryan Bogaczyk.
The Bronze list is 3.0-3.3 GPA.
Athens’ Vaughn Wagnecz, Brandon Jennings, Jason Dunn, David Derrig, Tyler Swingle, Mason Vanderpool and Gage Stull are on the list with Canton’s Connor Baillie, William Colton, Chance Davis, Connor Davis and Avery Dibble.
Wellsboro’s Joe Brown, Kyle Manogue and Nick Smith are on the bronze team with Sayre’s Glen Romberger and Towanda’s Clay Watkins and Ethan Sparrow.
