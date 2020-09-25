Week three is a bit of an interesting one in the NTL.
After Covid cases shut down Canton for three weeks, the Warriors game against Wellsboro has been postponed.
Despite being three weeks into the season, this week also marks just the second game of the year for three NTL teams.
North Penn-Mansfield had a bye week one and Sayre had a bye last week. On top of that Athens had their game at Canton postponed last week.
ATHENS (1-0)
AT WYALUSING (2-0), 7 P.M.
For the Wildcats after having their game last week postponed, they are just happy to be back on the field.
“Frustration is probably the biggest thing,” Athens coach Jack Young said. “They work hard getting ready to play and in an instant, no game. Now we’re two weeks without live action and that can be concerning for sure.”
After having last week wiped out, the Wildcats had to turn their focus to this week.
“We had to shift gears and get ready for a different opponent,” Young said. “We have to make sure we take care of the little things and be ready for full speed action.”
The Rams are off to a 2-0 start on the year, and are excited for week three.
“The players feel good, ready to go, and confident,” Wyalusing coach Jimmy Buchman said. “Athens is a team that wants to play physical and run the ball. They have some nice sized football players with some reliable skill players. You know they will be well coached and excited for our game. We have to match their excitement.”
The Wildcats know that Wyalusing will offer a tough test.
“Wyalusing has a bunch of athletes and they play very physical,” Young said. “They’ve done a good job with big plays and turning turnovers into points. We must limit their big plays and take care of the football.”
For the Rams have ability on both sides of the ball, but they know they have to get off to a better start this week.
“Overall, we have a big play offense, along with a much improved run game from last season,” Buchman said. “The only concern offensively is the two slow starts we had. Once we get rolling, we are fine, but we have to play four quarters on offense, not three quarters.”
For Athens, they know they must do a good job up front against the Rams.
“Controlling the line of scrimmage is a must,” Young said. “Our goal each week is to be better than last week and be 1-0. Friday night we have to be better than we were two Friday’s ago.”
The Rams also know that being physical is important this week.
“In order to be successful this week against Athens,” Buchman said. “We have to start fast and play physical. If we play physical and run the ball and tackle well, I will be happy. Athens will be a tough challenge. We will be ready.”
TROY (1-1)
AT NORTH PENN-MANSFIELD (1-0), 7 P.M.
After a tough overtime loss in week one, the Trojans bounced back with a shutout win at Towanda last week.
After no game in week one, North-Penn Mansfield opened the season strong with a win over rival Wellsboro last week.
North Penn-Mansfield was glad to have a game last week, and happy with the way they played.
“We were fortunate and pleased with the win last week,” NP-Mansfield coach Tom Dickinson said. “Bringing home the trophy was important for our seniors.”
Both teams know that this week will be a tough test.
“Last Friday was an important game,” Smith said. “It was good for some confidence. The kids played better team football. We are continuing to work hard to clean up some mistakes. We were heavily penalized last week and that needs to change.”
The Trojans know they face a challenge this week.
“They return everybody,” Smith said. “Defensively they swarm to the football. They play fast and with confidence. They are well balanced offensively and will force us to be responsible both in the run game and their air attack.”
While Troy is a big test, the Panthers know the key is doing things right on their end.
“We need to look at correcting our mistakes from last week,” Dickinson said. “We need to be more focused on us improving as a team and less focused on what Troy is doing. If we can take care of ourselves, then things will fall into place. We need to play with a lower pad level this week up front.”
For the Trojans one of the keys is doing what they did so well last year, dominate up front and control the clock with their powerful run game.
“We are going to have to try to control the clock as to limit their offensive attempts,” Smith said. “To do that our running game needs to be successful. We will have to win the battle on the line of scrimmage. We cannot afford turnovers or penalties this week. We are very excited as they appear to have a good team and I expect a great game.”
COWANESQUE VALLEY (0-2)
AT SAYRE (0-1), 7 P.M.
After a bye week last week the Redskins return to the field hosting the 0-2 Indians.
“The guys are ready to get playing again,” Sayre coach Kevin Gorman said. “Not having a game was different, but I think we got some work done and are ready to go.”
Having last week off had some positives and negatives for the Redskins.
“I think it helps and hurts,” Gorman said. “The team can lose focus on the season because they do not have a game and we aren’t preparing for anything. But, it also helps because you can heal up some guys from week one.”
For CV coach Mike Schmitt, the team is still trying to get healthy.
“Kids are still up and working,” he said. “We are slowly getting healthy, we have been out three two-way starters since the start of the season, but we are moving them along and hopefully be full strength this or next week.”
The Indians know what kind of test they have this week.
“Sayre is a well coached team with an interesting offensive wrap option scheme with some big fellows up front,” Schmitt said. “Defensively they play sound and run the ball well. We are in for a tough, physical game.”
Sayre knows that despite the 0-2 record, the Indians have some good talent.
“I think they have some good players,” Gorman said. “Their quarterback and running back can be dangerous. They also have some bigger guys up front that cause issues. They also like to send pressure, which can confuse the line.”
For Sayre one of the keys this week is just doing things right on their end.
“We just need to play our game and get rid of the mistakes,” Gorman said. “Mistakes hurt us week one and took points off the board. If we get rid of fumbling and penalties we will be alright.”
The Indians know they have to play smart against the Redskins this week.
“We just need to be consistent and not give up those chunk plays,” Schmitt said. “We have not done a good job of that and tackling these last couple weeks. Offensively we have four turnovers last week that led to four touchdowns so the old saying is protect the ball.
“We have been working on alignment and assignment, we are still so very young and have some of the starters that this is their first time ever playing so they are learning on the fly. I am also working on leadership and direction. We have two seniors that start for us, so it is a learning process.”
