Friday
Milton 27, Towanda 0
MILTON — Towanda football dropped to 1-1 on the season on Friday, falling on the road at Milton, 27-0.
Offensive struggles were at the forefront, as the Black Knights had five turnovers — three interceptions, two fumbles lost — and failed to complete a pass throughout the contest.
As Towanda struggled offensively, the Black Panthers were able to slowly pull away, leading 7-0 after one before tacking on 20 points in the second quarter to complete the 27-0 shutout.
Riley Vanderpool finished the game with 25 carries for 86 yards, while Mason Higley added 15 carries for 54 yards in the loss. Jace Gunther also added three carries for 10 yards.
Towanda will host Northwest on Friday.
Troy 38, Montoursville 7
MONTOURSVILLE — Troy football moved to 2-0 on the season on Friday, defeating Montoursville on the road, 38-7.
The Trojans led 38-0 with the game winding towards a close, until the Warriors finally broke up the shutout with a late touchdown to cut the lead to 38-7.
Despite losing starting running back Clayton Smith early on in the contest, the Trojans still pulled away for the big victory away from home. In Smith’s absence — who picked up 16 yards on five carries before exiting — Kael Millard tallied 42 yards on nine carries, while Charles Oldroyd added 14 yards on five carries. Evan Woodward led the bunch, gaining 60 yards on four carries, and also scoring a touchdown.
Mason Smith also added 21 yards on five carries, and Jackson Taylor ran for a 41-yard touchdown. Camryn Harwick added one carry for four yards.
Evan Woodward completed 11-of-16 passes for 157 yards and three scores through the air, while Mason Smith completed one pass for 28 yards.
Receiving wise, Brendan Gilliland caught four passes for 85 yards and a pair of scores, and Harwick made four grabs for 83 yards. Lincoln Chimics caught three passes for 25 yards and a touchdown, and Mason Smith added one catch for 12 yards.
Troy hosts North Penn-Mansfield on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.