FRIDAY
Sayre at Marian Catholic 7:00 p.m.
TAMAQUA — Sayre football hits the road again this week, taking on Marian Catholic under the lights Friday night. Sayre is battling through an 0-3 start, and still searching for any kind of success on the offensive end.
Poor weather conditions, coupled with a Muncy team that is on the ups both contributed to Sayre’s loss last week, so they will be searching for a better showing — both on the field and in the sky — as they try to pick up their first win of the season.
Wellsboro at Athens 7:00 p.m.
ATHENS —Both teams come into Friday’s matchup 1-2 on the year, but both dropped their respective games in different ways in week three. Visiting Wellsboro was walloped at home by Canton last Thursday, 41-6, while Athens saw Wyalusing comeback in real time to defeat them 14-12 on their home turf.
The Wildcats are a young team that is very much in flux. With another home game on the schedule, mistakes from the first couple of weeks should only continue to clean up. Cooper Robinson leads the team in rushing, while Connor Davidson has shown flashes as a freshman at the QB position.
Wellsboro fields just a single senior in Hayes Campbell, and faces an hour-long commute to Athens ahead of the game. That travel could play a role in this matchup between overall young teams, and Athens likely hopes it does.
Wyalusing at Troy 7:00 p.m.
TROY — Quite simply, Troy is a wagon.
The Trojans have started 3-0, winning each game by at least 30 points. Anyone who has carried the ball so far for Troy has found success, and Clayton Smith is the de facto leader as a rusher out of the backfield. Evan Woodward has been effective as a passer when needed, and the defense has often been stout.
Wyalusing heads into Troy winners of two straight, including a come-from-behind win over Athens last week. Just the fourth game into the new regime, Troy presents a challenge the Rams haven’t seen yet. Ayden Hunsinger has flashed as a playmaker out of the backfield, but faces his toughest test yet against the Trojans front seven. Even with the daunting task ahead of them, the Rams forward-moving momentum should only bode well as they attempt to leave Troy with a win.
SATURDAY
Towanda at Canton 7:00 p.m.
CANTON — arguably the game of the week, as Towanda (2-1) heads into Canton to face the Warriors (3-0) on Saturday night.
Canton boat raced Wellsboro on the road last week, 41-6, despite producing a handful of turnovers. Micheal Davis has seven total touchdowns in his last two games, and figures to give Towanda’s defense fits every chance he gets. Ben Fitch finally has the keys to the car at Quarterback for Canton, and if he’s dealing with his arm all over the field, the Warriors will be a tough out.
Towanda meanwhile, is coming off a 21-0 shutout of Northwest in its home-opener. Riley Vanderpool has been a problem as a runner from the quarterback position, and has been slipping away from would-be tacklers since the season began. For Towanda to return home with a win on Saturday night, Vanderpool will likely have to be as dynamic as he was a week ago against a growingly-confident Canton defense.
