FRIDAY
Athens at Line Mountain 7:00 p.m.
HERNDON — The Wildcats are on the road to begin 2023, heading out to Line Mountain for the first game of the regular season. With new head coach Shawn Bradley and an opening at the quarterback position after the graduation of four-year starter Mason Lister, the Wildcats will be able to answer a lot of the questions they have coming into the season.
Kaiden Parrish and Cooper Robinson figure to handle a lot of work out of the backfield, and senior Josh Nittinger heads up both sides of the trenches for the Wildcats. While they have dealt with some changes between 2022 and 2023, the run-heavy Eagles should provide a good first test for Athens as they begin the year.
Sayre at Canton 7:00 p.m.
CANTON — Two programs that could not have been more different a season ago — Canton finding itself once again amongst the NTL elite on the gridiron, while Sayre didn’t field a varsity team at all — square off to begin their 2023 campaigns.
Sayre will be looking to build anew returning to the varsity stage, after gaining some valuable experience competing at the junior varsity level last season. While some growing pains should be expected as the ‘Skins get back into the Friday night lights circuit, the Warriors figure to provide a key early test as the calendar moves towards September.
The Warriors will be looking to continue their recent success, while replacing production lost to graduation. Not as deep necessarily as in years past, a home date to begin the campaign should only benefit Canton as it figures out specifically where its production will come from this season.
SATURDAY
Juniata at Troy 7:00 p.m
TROY — an out-of-conference matchup to begin the year for the Trojans, Juniata should give them an idea of just how good they can be this fall. With a majority of starters returning, Troy is hoping to be a team to reckon with in the NTL all year, and with a ground-and-pound offense, the Trojans will have the first chance to get in the win column when Indians come to town.
Clayton Smith will head up the offensive attack out of the backfield, while junior Evan Woodward will handle the quarterbacking duties. With a strong, physical offensive line in front of them, the Trojans are planning to be the ones imposing their will throughout 2023.
Nativity BVM at Wyalusing 7:00 p.m.
WYALUSING — Wyalusing football starts anew in 2023 under new head coach Rich Rogers. Looking to implement some old-school ways back into the Rams’ program, Rogers and co. will begin the year with an out-of-conference matchup with Nativity BVM.
Wyalusing is hoping to establish an identity this season both with its defense and its rushing attack. Senior Dante Hatton figures to be a big part of that, factoring in as a leader on the Rams’ offensive line. Casey God and Dylan Johns also should make an impact out of the backfield, and the Rams will look to begin the Rogers’ era with a win in week one.
Towanda at North-Penn Mansfield 7:00 p.m.
MANSFIELD — Towanda will begin its season at North-Penn Mansfield, as the Black Knights look to continue their natural progression towards contention in the NTL.
Their first opportunity will come on the road at North-Penn Mansfield, and led by junior Riley Vanderpool, the Black Knights are hoping to start the year on the right foot. A junior-heavy squad that got a lot of game reps a season ago as sophomores figures to be relatively run-heavy out of the backfield, but should find more of a balance as their experience begins to match up with their preparation throughout the season.
Beginning the season on the road can be difficult for any team, and facing a fellow NTL foe in the Panthers doesn’t make things any easier. While the first road trip of the season will provide an early test for the Black Knights, it is games like these that they have been building towards for the past couple of seasons.
