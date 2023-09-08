FRIDAY
North Penn-Mansfield at Troy 7:00 p.m.
EAST TROY — returning home after a 38-7 road win over Montoursville in week two, Troy will look to move to 3-0, facing a winless North Penn-Mansfield squad tonight.
Clayton Smith, Kael Millard and Charles Oldroyd figure to see the lion’s share of the carries out of the backfield for Troy, and quarterback Evan Woodward will be looking to continue his strong start both as a passer and a runner. Troy has passed each of its first two tests so far with flying colors — even without Clayton Smith for a large chunk of their week two win — and are off to one of the best starts in the league.
On the other sideline, North Penn-Mansfield’s gauntlet of NTL opponents to open the season continues with another road trip in week three. The Panthers fell at home to Towanda to open the season, before a 42-13 drubbing in Canton last week. Karson Dominick has dropped back to pass a lot so far this season, and the playmaker combinations of Cale Wagner, Luke Kreger, Gabe Bellows and Cooper Shaw have also flashes so far. North Penn-Mansfield will face yet another uphill battle facing a rolling Trojans squad, but with another week under its belt, should take more strides forward with each every opportunity.
Northwest Area at Towanda 7:00 p.m.
TOWANDA — a get-right spot for the Black Knights, who were shut out 27-0 on the road at Milton in week two, with some offensive struggles at the forefront.
With last week in the rearview, Towanda will host Northwest for its home opener, after back-to-back road games to start the season. Quarterback Riley Vanderpool and running back Mason Higley have formed something of a one-two punch out of the backfield, also getting contributions from Tashon Garner and Jace Gunther among others. Through two games, Towanda hasn’t been shy about employing a run-heavy approach, and that should likely be the case again as they look to get back in the win column during their first home game of the season.
Northwest is 1-1 on the year as well coming into the game, and blew out Columbia Montour Vo-Tech, 40-8, last week to get their first win of the season.
Sayre at Muncy 7:00 p.m.
MUNCY — a second road test of the season for Sayre in week three, as the ‘Skins look to put together a competitive effort on the road at Muncy Friday night.
Tanner Green and Nick Pellicano have formed a quarterback-wide receiver dynamic duo to begin the year, but the offensive struggles have persisted throughout. Sayre has been outscored 87-0 so far to start the season, but after not having a varsity program at all in 2022, has shown some good flashes during each of the difficult losses to start the year.
Muncy enters the game 1-1 on the year, falling in a tight game, 14-13 to Wellsboro last week.
Wyalusing at Athens 7:00 p.m
ATHENS — The first home game of the year for Athens, as the Wildcats look to grab a second straight win after a 28-22 win over Cowanesque Valley last week.
Wyalusing enters the game 1-1 also, after a 45-0 win in the valley over Sayre last week. Both sides feature quarterbacks who won the job entering the season and new coaching staffs tasked with overseeing the latest era of their respective programs. In what should be one of the more tightly-contested games of the week, the Wildcats will be led by freshman Connor Davidson at signal caller, with Kaden Parrish highlighting out of the backfield.
Ayden Hunsinger figures to see a good amount of touches out of the backfield for the Rams, while Cade McMicken will look to keep Wyalusing’s offensive success rolling from the quarterback position.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.