Athens at Cowanesque Valley 7:00 p.m.
WESTFIELD — Athens is looking to rebound following an opening-week road loss at the hands of Line Mountain. It’ll be another road trip for the Wildcats tonight as they head to Cowanesque Valley, which opened the season with a week one victory over Northwest.
The Wildcats are still sifting through a handful of pre-existing questions entering the season with turnover at key spots. Quarterback Connor Davidson showed flashes last week, tossing a pair of touchdown passes in the loss. Now playing in their second game under new football head coach Shawn Bradley, the Wildcats have a strong shot at a much-improved performance compared to week one.
On the Indians side, Graham Hess accounted for almost 200 yards passing and throwing last week, while Fletcher Good and Dave Hess also added solid games on the ground. After a winless campaign in 2022, Cowanesque Valley got back in the win column to begin 2023, and will be looking to do so once again when Athens comes to town.
North Penn-Mansfield at Canton 7:00 p.m.
CANTON — Canton hosts a second straight home game after shutting out Sayre to open the season. Warriors’ quarterback Ben Fitch was involved in five touchdowns in the opener, serving as a catalyst for Canton as it began the year in style. With Fitch being just one head of a multiple rushing attack that also features the likes of Micheal Davis, Hudson and Holden Ward among others, the Warriors backfield figures to be potent from the get-go again this evening.
The visiting Panthers are still searching for their first victory under new head coach Jed Wright, and also hoping to find more offensive consistency than they did a week ago. North Penn-Mansfield quarterback Karson Dominick and receiver Luke Kreger connected for a 73- yard touchdown on the first drive of the season, but those were all the points they could muster in the 26-6 loss to Towanda. Dominick figures to rebound as one of the more experienced signal callers in the NTL, but it will be a tall test for the Panthers as they try to pull an upset over one of the more dominant programs the league has to offer in Canton.
Towanda at Milton 7:00 p.m.
MILTON — Towanda opened its season with a 26-6 win over North Penn-Mansfield, using a persistent rushing attack to get the job done. Riley Vanderpool featured a week ago, as the quarterback racked up over 250 rushing yards to pace the Black Knights offense. He figures to be key once again on the road, and should get support from the likes of Mason Higley and Tashon Garner out of the backfield.
The Black Panthers lost their first contest of the year, being shut out by South Williamsport, 14-0. With a home date in week two, Milton will be looking to get back on track,
Troy at Montoursville 7:00 p.m.
MONTOURSVILLE — After opening with a win against Juniata last Saturday, Troy will hit the road tonight, heading south for a date with Montoursville. Pretty much everything went according to plan for the Trojans in week one, and with a multitude of athletes along with strength and power across the trenches, the road trip will be just another measuring stick for how this team stacks up against the field in 2023.
Montoursville blanked Wellsboro to open the season, defeating the Hornets 49-0 on their home turf. If last week’s final scores are any forecast for this game, expect a shootout between the Trojans and the Red Tornadoes in an early-season heavyweight tilt.
Wyalusing at Sayre 7:00 p.m.
SAYRE — One of the most local matchups of the weekend, Wyalusing’s trip to Sayre tonight should be a good measuring stick for both sides. The Rams are coming off a 28-14 opening game loss to Nativity, with preventable mistakes leading to a bigger scoreboard disparity by game’s end. Sayre meanwhile, showed some bright spots, but was largely dominated by Canton during a 42-0 loss at Canton last Friday.
Both programs pit fresh head coaches looking for their first wins with their new teams, and it will also be the Redskins’ first varsity home game since the 2021 season.
Sayre quarterback Tanner Green completed about 50 percent of his passes in the opener (12-for-25), with receiver Nick Pellicano hauling in eight grabs for 127 yards. If that duo picks up where they left off, it should be a better outing from the ‘Skins offense. On the flip side, Cade McMicken tallied 106 passing yards for the Rams against Nativity, while Ayden Hunsinger picked up 72 yards and a pair of scores on the ground. Those two figure to again be important to the Rams, and if either breaks out for a banner day, it would bid well for Wyalusing.
One of these teams will get its first win of the season tonight, and with so many similarities, it could come down to the very end.
