WILLIAMSPORT — No one, not even Porschia Bennett herself, thought she would win the girls’ District 4 Class AA long jump championship Thursday evening at Williamsport High School. But, when she uncorked a monstrous second jump of the preliminary round, Bennett put everything together.
Her steps were perfect, her takeoff was right on the board, and her landing took no distance off her jump.
When the official announced the distance of 16 feet, 9 ½ inches, Bennett was shocked. It was a personal record of over a foot. It put her into an early lead, and that lead stood as she upset one of the state’s top ranked jumpers in Bloomsburg’s Charly Schlauch and captured the gold medal.
Bennett, the defending state champion in the high jump, was doing long jump at the district meet for fun.
“(I was) just coming in to have fun,” Bennett said. “I put everything together. I got my legs under and landed on my butt.”
Bennett will compete in the long jump next Saturday at the state meet at Shippensburg University.
Girls from all over the region competed on day one of the district meet, with the rest of the action taking place on Saturday at Williamsport.
Towanda had two other girls compete Thursday.
Kelci Carle made it out of the preliminaries and into the Girls’ 100 hurdle semifinals, where she placed 15th with a time of 17.86. Hannah Risch took 6th in the discus with a throw of 85-7.
Troy had two competitors Thursday.
Annaliese Getola came in as the top seed in the 100, and advanced to the finals on Saturday with a top-ranked time of 12.79. Teammate Caelyn Pine made it into the semifinals where she finished 16th with a time of 13.83.
Canton had five athletes compete Thursday.
Freshman Kendall Kitchen finished 20th in the long jump with a jump 13-3 1/2, and joined her teammates Laci Niemczyk, Kali Wesenski, and Camille McRoberts to finish 11th in the girls’ 4x800 meter relay with a time of 11:01.15
For Wyalusing, Olivia Haley made the 100 finals with a time of 13.06, and teammate Kassandra Kerin finished 21st with a time of 13.99. Hannah Ely took fourth in the long jump with a leap of 15-10, and the 4x800 meter relay team consisting of Kira Allen, Kayla Beebee, Laina Beebee, and Savanna Gromley took 12th with a time of 11:16.28
Northeast Bradford’s Maisie Neuber took 19th and Emma Neuber was 21st in the discus and took throws of 72-3 and 67-5, respectively.
Athens had the only local girls team competing in Class AAA.
Hannah Walker earned a spot in Saturday’s finals in the girls 100 hurdles with a time of 17.16 seconds, and teammate Emily Henderson took 13th with a time of 18.53.
Jenny Ryan was 14th and Addy Wheeler finished 15th in the 100 dash with times of 14.23 and 14.54, respectively.
Hanah Earls finished 10th in the high jump with a jump of 4 feet, 5inches.
Emma Pernaselli took 12th in the javelin with a throw of 91-3.
In the shot put, Olivia Bartlow finished 6th with a throw of 30-8, Pernaselli threw 27-6 to place 12th, and Earls took 15th with a throw of 24-8-inches.
In the triple jump, Taylor Walker was sixth and Mya Thompson finished seventh th with jumps of 31-7 3/4 inches and 31-7-, respectively.
Their 4x800 meter relay team of Emma Bronson, Sara Bronson, Thea Bentley, and Mya Thompson took fourth with a time of 10:10.79
