Troy 2, Athens 1
EAST TROY — Troy girls soccer defeated Athens at home on Wednesday, 2-1, to move to 6-1 on the season.
Alexis McRoberts and Addison Parker both netted goals for the Lady Trojans, who led 1-0 at the half. Madelyn Seeley made four saves in net for Troy in the win.
For Athens, Kendra Merrill scored the Lady Wildcats’ lone goal in the loss. Carmelita Pomaquiza made seven saves in goal for Athens.
Troy (6-1) will play at Williamson on Monday, while Athens (3-2) will play at Maine-Endwell, also on Monday.
Wyalusing 2, Northeast Bradford 1
WYALUSING — Wyalusing girls soccer came out on the winning end of another one goal game, defeating Northeast Bradford at home, 2-1.
Chloe Bennett scored the Lady Rams first goal of the game, and Olivia Haley broke up the tie with a goal of her own to put Wyalusing ahead 2-1, securing the victory at home. Haley and Treanna Nickeson both had assists in the win.
For NEB, Katrina Russell scored the Lady Panthers’ lone goal. Leah Beebe added 22 saves in net for NEB in the loss.
Wyalusing (6-2) will play at Millville on Saturday. NEB will play at Hughesville tomorrow.
Williamson 4, Towanda 0
TIOGA — Towanda girls soccer fell on the road on Wednesday, losing to hosting Williamson, 4-0, to fall to 1-5 on the season.
Williamson led 1-0 at the break, before adding three more goals in the second half to finish off the runaway win at home.
Maddie Bailey scored three goals for the Lady Warriors in the win, while Addy Lanzo added the other.
For Towanda, Clara Glantz made 18 saves in net in the loss.
Towanda will play Meadowbrook Christian at home Today.
Wellsboro 1, North Penn-Mansfield 0
WELLSBORO — Wellsboro girls soccer hung on to defeat North Penn-Mansfield at home on Wednesday, defeating the visiting Lady Tigers, 1-0, on senior night.
Sarah Seeling netted the game’s lone goal, being assisted by Annie Gehman. Seeling’s goal was enough to put Wellsboro in front for good, as it completed the victory at home.
Wellsboro (2-4) will play at Towanda on Saturday, while North Penn-Mansfield (0-7) will play at home against Wyalusing on Monday.
