Athens Golfer

An Athens’ golfer tees off during the NTL match on Wednesday.

 Review Photo/Logan Hill

WAVERLY — Athens golf began the fall season strong on Wednesday, finishing atop the field in the first NTL match of the season at Shepard Hills.

The Wildcats’ Evan Cooper was the low medalist, shooting a 75, just beating out teammate Dylan Saxon who finished the day at 76. Nick Jacob shot an 83 for Athens.