WAVERLY — Athens golf began the fall season strong on Wednesday, finishing atop the field in the first NTL match of the season at Shepard Hills.
The Wildcats’ Evan Cooper was the low medalist, shooting a 75, just beating out teammate Dylan Saxon who finished the day at 76. Nick Jacob shot an 83 for Athens.
Athens finished with a team score of 319, running away from the field to collect its’ first victories of the year. North-Penn Mansfield placed second with a team score of 353, while Wyalusing tallied 361 as a team to finish third. Wellsboro (370), Cowanesque Valley (372), Towanda (381) and Sayre (546) placed fourth through seventh, respectively.
Individually, Andy Hermansen finished atop the standings for N-P Mansfield, finishing his day with a score of 78, good for third place overall. Nick Salsman shot an 80 to lead Wyalusing, while Hayden Zuchowski also shot an 80 for Wellsboro.
Jordan Vargeson finished with an 84 for Cowanesque Valley. Graham Wells finished in the top spot amongst his Towanda teammates, shooting an 82. David Hall led Sayre with a final score of 113 in the match.
The next NTL match is scheduled for Monday at Tyoga golf Course in Wellsboro.
