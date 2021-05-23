WILLIAMSPORT — Going into Saturday there were a lot of expectations for Towanda’s Porschia Bennett.
The top seed in the high jump, the Black Knights junior had her eyes set on repeating as district title (her other title was two years ago with Covid wiping out last year), and she had hopes of a district record.
While Bennett just missed the record, she repeated as champion, winning the title with a leap of 5-feet, 6-inches.
After winning the crown she had the bar moved to 5-feet, 8-inches to try and break the record, and nearly broke the record held by Wellsboro’s Regan Rogers.
As good as Bennett was on Saturday, she was far from the only NTL athlete to shine in the event.
Charly Slusser of Williamson was the girls’ runner up at 5-feet, 4-inches and Grayden Cobb of Wyalusing tied for second in the boys’ competition at 5-feet, 10-inches, as both earned trips to Shippensburg as well.
“It’s amazing, I love the feeling, it’s the best feeling in the world,” Bennett said of winning a district title.
Bennett cruised through the first three heights, not missing at all until 5-8.
“That was nice, that’s what I have to focus on for this week and next week,” she said.
For Bennett, she may have to adjust a bit at states.
She came in on Saturday at 5-feet. But, in 90 degree heat, the extra jump can take a toll, and she knows next week she may want to come in at 5-2.
“I might have to, because I get tired easily from the heat,” Bennett said.
After a big season, Bennett got rid of the nerves of living up to expectations and making states. Now she has to keep working hard.
“It took a lot of pressure off, but there are still things to do for states,” Bennett said.
A state medalist as a freshman, Bennett has even bigger goals this year.
“This year I have a better chance of placing higher, so hopefully I can.”
The gold medal is in Bennett’s mind, and she wants to try and win that.
“I am really excited to try to, hopefully I can, it’s also really nervewracking,” The Black Knights star said.
After a year away from the sport Slusser is happy to be headed back to states.
“It’s very nice, I was very happy with that, especially after missing junior year, I wanted to make it again,” Slusser said.
The Williamson senior is ready to be back at states.
“I am definitely excited, not excited for the heat, because the heat is horrible, but excited to see what I can do.”
While it was hot on Saturday, sitting in the shade, and being the first field event of the day helped.
“It definitely wasn’t as bad as it’s going to be later on,” Slusser said of the high jump that ended around 11 a.m.
Going to states for the third time, Slusser is hoping to bring home a medal this year.
“I am very excited, I am hoping I can get a state medal, or first place if I push for it,” Slusser said.
After states, Slusser will be jumping at Ithaca College next year.
“I am excited to see what I can do in college,” she said.
In the boys’ competition Cobb earned a trip to states in his first year doing the sport of track and field.
“I’m really excited,” he said. “I’ve never done track before, so it should be fun.”
For Cobb, doing track was always something people had talked to him about.
“Coach has always been trying to talk me into it and this year I kind of gave in,” he said.
Now, one year into the sport Cobb is off to Shippensburg.
“It feels really nice, I’m excited, I’ve never been to states before,” Cobb said.
Saturday turned out to be a great day for the Wyalusing junior.
“It felt good, my legs felt good, it’s a nice day out, and my teammates and coaches were supporting me, so I felt good,” Cobb said.
The heat was brutal, and not fun, but it didn’t really impact Cobb as he jumped.
“Not as much as I felt it was going to,” Cobb said. “It just sucks.”
Now that he’s a state qualifier, Cobb knows he should put in even more time with the event in the future.
“I think I’m going to need more than three weeks of practices,” he said.
While the high jumpers were the only jumpers to make states, Logan Lambert of Towanda just missed in the triple jump. He finished third at 41-feet, 3-inches, with Jake Davis of Southern Columbia taking the second spot at 41-feet, 11 1/2-inches. Idris Ali of Loyalsock won at 43-feet.
“I was just trying to increase my PR a foot each time and I kind of succeeded in that,” Lambert said.
For the Towanda jumper, the hope is to improve even more next year.
“I will definitely focus on my power and my second phase,” he said.
Other place winners in field events included Madison Armitage of Wyalusing in eighth in the high jump. Wellsboro’s Emma Coolidge finished eight in the javelin at 104-feet.
In the discus Alina Pietrzyk of Wellsboro was fifth at 88-feet, 7-inches and Towanda’s Erin Barrett finished eighth at 85-feet, 4-inches.
In the AAA discus Olivia Bartlow of Athens was third at 91-feet, 2-inches.
The Wildcats’ Mya Thompson was sixth in the long jump at 15-feet, 5 3/4-inches and Athens’ Emma Pernaselli was eighth in the javelin at 94-feet.
In the boys discus while Asher Ellis of Athens won (see separate story), he was joined on the medal stand by Dan Seeley of NEB who took fourth at 133-feet, 7-inches and Jacob Palfreyman of Wyalusing, who was sixth at 120-feet, 3-inches, and Sayre’s Zach Belles, who finished eighth at 117-feet.
Bobby Benjamin of Sayre was sixth in the pole vault at 11-feet, 6-inches and Mitchell Mosier of Towanda was eighth at the same height.
Ellis was third in the shot at 46-feet, 11-inches and Palfreyman finished sixth at 43-feet, 4-inches.
